Shah meets N-E CMs, regional leaders to discuss CAB issue

Most of the regional parties and civil society groups raised the issue of how CAB could affect the tribals.

 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday held discussion with leaders of political parties, students bodies and civil society groups of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya on the contours of the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB).

According to sources, chief ministers of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh and Meghalaya, Union minister Kiren Rijiju, and several MPs attended the meetings separately.

Sources said the home minister has indicated to the lawmakers that the CAB may not affect the tribal areas protected by the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime and those governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitu-tion. These areas may be exempted from the ambit of the proposed Bill, Mr Shah is believed to have conveyed to the delegations.

Later, Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reportedly said even though most of the civil society groups have opposed the earlier bill, the new the redrafted bill will ensure that the interests of the ILP-regime areas and the Sixth Schedule areas are protected.

Mr Sarma also said separate legislation may be brought on the recommendations of a committee set up by the home ministry to look into the options of providing constitutional safeguards to the indigenous people of Assam.

The Assam-based political party AIUDF, headed by Maulana Badruddin Ajmal, has opposed the bill, which aims to give citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from three neighbouring countries.

Former Arunachal Pradesh chief minister Nabam Tuki said they opposed the 2016 bill but if the new bill excludes the ILP-regime states, it can be considered. President of the All Bodo Students Union Pramod Boro said they have conveyed to the home minister that they opposed the CAB as it does not provide any safeguard to the tribal areas, sources said.

The home minister is holding meetings in the wake of strong protests in the Northeast against the CAB.

The ILP regime is applicable in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Mizoram under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. The CAB was an election promise of the BJP in the 2014 and the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. A large section of people and a few organisations in the Northeast has opposed the bill, saying it will nullify the provisions of the Assam Accord of 1985, which fixed March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date for deportation of all illegal immigrants irrespective of religion.

