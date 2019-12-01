Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:22 PM IST

'BJP will fulfil promise of building Ram Temple,' says Rajnath Singh

Singh said that some political parties used to mock the party for including the same promise in every election manifesto.

Bokaro: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the BJP is going to build the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to fulfill one of its long-pending election promises.

Addressing an election rally here, Singh said that some political parties used to mock the party for including the same promise in every election manifesto.

"We are going to build a grand temple of Lord Ram at the birthplace of Ramlalla, as promised by us in every manifesto. Some parties used to mock us on this promise, but now none can stop us from building the temple," he told the gathering.

In a historic decision last month, the Supreme Court ruled for the building of the Ram Temple at a 2.77-acre disputed site in Ayodya, directing the Centre to set up a trust to complete the task.

The BJP leader also said that the Centre is committed to introducing the National Register of Citizens (NRC) at the national level.

He said, "We'll implement NRC across the country. Every Indian has a right to know who are the illegal immigrants in their land. Some parties find our fault in this as well, they accuse us of being communal."

He also expressed confidence that the BJP will retain power in the state with full majority.

"It has become evident after 1st phase of polling in Jharkhand that Bharatiya Janata Party will form government in the state will full majority," he said.

In the first phase of the election, voting was held at 13 constituencies and voter turnout was recorded at approximately 64.12 per cent on November 30.

The other four phases of the elections will be held on December 6, December 12, December 16 and December 20.

