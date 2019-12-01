Sunday, Dec 01, 2019 | Last Update : 02:28 PM IST

India, All India

Bill to bypass HC in death penalty: G Kishan Reddy

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 1, 2019, 6:53 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2019, 6:53 am IST

MoS was speaking to mediapersons after meeting with Priyanka’s family members.

Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: ANI)
 Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: The Centre will amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to bypass High Courts with regard to levying the death penalty on men for committing atrocities on women, Union minister of state for home G. Kishan Reddy said.

This comes in the backdrop of the Dr P. Priyanka Reddy case. He was speaking to mediapersons after meeting with Priyanka’s family members. Mr Kishan Reddy said that the Centre was readying the amendment Bills for introduction in the Budget Session. The amendments propose that appeals against the death sentence imposed by trial courts can only be made in the Supreme Court or with the President. He said a draft has been prepared after collecting feedback from all states.

Tags: g kishan reddy, priyanka reddy case

Latest From India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday taunted former CM Devendra Fadnavis over the latter's impassioned pre-poll

'Never said I will return, but I did': Uddhav's dig at Fadnavis over midnight swear-in

Being upset over the birth of a girl child, the 60-year-old grandmother threw the seven-day-old baby from the rooftop of the house when the baby’s mother was in the washroom, the police said. (Representational Image)

Upset over birth of girl child, grandmother throws 7-day-old baby from terrace in Bengaluru

The Minority Affairs Minister said both the Muslim side and the Hindu side had said prior to the Supreme Court verdict that it would be acceptable to them. (Photo: File | PTI)

Matter closed for people: Naqvi slams AIMPLB, Jamiat for Ayodhya decision review

A 40-year-old man was arrested for sending obscene pictures to a friend's minor daughter here, police said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Hyd man sends obscene photos to friend's minor daughter, arrested after family informs cops

MOST POPULAR

1

Mukesh Ambani 9th richest on Forbes' real-time billionaires list

2

Realme X2 Pro review: The best flagship killer of the year

3

Indian startup offers Rs 1 lakh to interns for sleeping at work for 100 days

4

Shock iPhone 12 details leaked; this is the future for Apple

5

Shock iPhone 12 design revealed and it gives us goose bumps

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham