The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:13 PM IST

India, All India

Voting for sixth phase of panchayat polls underway in J&K

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 12:20 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 12:20 pm IST

Voting began at 8 am at 3,174 polling stations -- 410 in the Kashmir division and 2,764 in the Jammu division.

A total of 5,97,396 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise for the sarpanch constituencies and 4,57,581 for the panch constituencies, the officials said. (Photo: ANI)
 A total of 5,97,396 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise for the sarpanch constituencies and 4,57,581 for the panch constituencies, the officials said. (Photo: ANI)

Srinagar: Polling for the sixth phase of the nine-phased panchayat election is underway at over 3,100 polling stations in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

Voting began at 8 am at 3,174 polling stations -- 410 in the Kashmir division and 2,764 in the Jammu division – officials added.

The officials said 771 polling stations -- 410 in the Kashmir division and 361 in the Jammu division -- were categorised as hypersensitive.

As many as 7,156 candidates were in the fray for 406 sarpanch and 2,277 panch seats in the sixth phase, while 111 sarpanches and 1,048 panches were elected unopposed, they added.

A total of 5,97,396 voters were eligible to exercise their franchise for the sarpanch constituencies and 4,57,581 for the panch constituencies, the officials said.

In the fifth phase of polling on November 29, the state had witnessed a voting percentage of 71.1, including 33.7 in the Kashmir division and 85.2 in the Jammu division.

In the fourth phase, the polling percentage was 71.3, including 82.4 in the Jammu division and 32.3 in the Kashmir division.

In the third phase, the state had recorded a polling percentage of 75.2, including 55.7 in the Kashmir division and 83 in the Jammu division.

The voting percentage was 71.1 in the second phase with an overwhelming 80.4 per cent polling in the Jammu division and 52.2 per cent in the Kashmir division. Similarly, in the first phase of polling on November 17, the voting percentage was 74.1, including 64.5 in the Kashmir division and 79.4 in the Jammu division.

The results for the first five phases have been announced by the respective returning officers.

Tags: jammu and kashmir panchayat election, jammu and kashmir, panchayat election
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

Shah Rukh Khan meets his Juliet in London and we can’t stop adoring it!

2

Starwood Hotel database hacked, 500 million may be affected

3

Amazon to allow Apple Music on its Echo speakers

4

Honor 8C review: Incredible battery complimenting a beautiful handset

5

Fans celebrate their 'Thalaivar aka Rajinikanth's 2.0' release

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Soon-to-be married couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas partied with Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt, Parineeti Chopra in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka-Nick wedding: Sophie Turner, Alia Bhatt join pre-celebrations

Amidst Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas coming back to Mumbai and DeepVeer partying, Varun Dhawan got snapped with Natasha Dalal and Taimur made the day cuter.

Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal get clicked, Taimur gives media signals

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi took their baby girl Mehr Dhupia Bedi home on Friday afternoon. Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora spotted together in Juhu. Kareena Kapoor Khan was clicked with her son Taimur on set. Check out the latest pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malaika-Arjun, Neha-Angad with baby Mehr, Kareena and Taimur spotted

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham