T'gana: KCR loses cool, snaps at man who questioned status of Muslim quota

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 4:50 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 4:50 pm IST

'What are you talking? Sit silent. What about 12 per cent? Tere baap ko bolunga na (I will tell your father),' Rao shot back.

K Chandrasekhar Rao has accused PM Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims.(Photo: PTI)
Hyderabad: TRS leader and Telangana caretaker chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his cool and asked a man to remain silent when he raised a question on the proposed 12 per cent reservation for Muslims during an election meeting in Komaram Bheem Asifabad district.

During the meeting on Thursday, the man asked Rao about the status of the proposed quota which was passed by the state assembly and sent to the Centre for approval. “What are you talking? Sit silent. What about 12 per cent? Why are you in hurry? Tere baap ko bolunga na (I will tell your father). Are you doing tamasha?” Rao shot back.

In his election speeches, Rao had accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not clearing the proposed reservation for Muslims. Later, during the course of his speech, Rao dubbed the man a ‘sanyasi’ and said there was a need to increase reservation for tribals and Muslim minorities.

Reacting to KCR’s comments,Congress’ Telangana unit tweeted, “Drunk with power, KCR acts like a dictator. KCR, you are answerable to the people of Telangana. Arrogance and dictatorship have no space in a democracy!”

The BJP has attacked TRS on the quota issue while campaigning. Hitting out at the Telangana Rashtra Samithi during an election rally at Mahabubnagar recently, the prime minister had said, “TRS’ talk of Muslim reservations is vote bank politics which the Congress has been doing for a long time.”

Former Indian cricketer and senior Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin said KCR should tender an apology and also answer the question about the 12 per cent reservation he promised for Muslims.

“He should tender an apology. He should not have said that,” Azharuddin said, reacting to Rao’s remarks.

“Why should he make such promises when he knows very well that it cannot be fulfilled,” Azharuddin, who is the Congress’ Telangana unit working president, said.

Tags: k chandrasekhar rao, telangana assembly election, pm modi, muslim reservation
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

