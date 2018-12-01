The Asian Age | News



Modi-govt using ED, CBI Income Tax dept to harass rivals, create fear: Andhra CM

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2018, 7:36 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2018, 7:36 pm IST

Chandrababu Naidu said he joined hands with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to work in national interest.

 Speaking during a roadshow in the city, Naidu criticised the NDA government for demonetisation, "faulty implementation" of GST and price rise and alleged that there was a feeling of insecurity. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Accusing the NDA government of harassing political rivals through agencies life the CBI and the Income Tax department, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he joined hands with Congress president Rahul Gandhi and other opposition leaders to work in national interest.

Speaking during a roadshow in the city, Naidu criticised the NDA government for demonetisation, "faulty implementation" of GST and price rise and alleged that there was a feeling of insecurity. 

"Today, the government led by Narendra Modiji in the country is indulging in attacking political rivals. They are harassing rivals as per will. If anyone questions, (they) send Enforcement Directorate, CBI, Income Tax. Attacks on media. Attacks on political leaders. By carrying out attacks on business organisations, creating fear, (they) wish to see that nobody speaks," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister said. 

Therefore, he said, he spoke to all political parties in the country, including Congress president Rahul Gandhi, in spite of differences between the TDP and the Congress for over 30 years, to work together in national interest. 

"The country should be protected. Democracy should be safeguarded. Then only we will have future. If you don't have the freedom to speak, I am asking, what is the value of democracy," he said. 

Naidu, who was speaking in Rajendranagar assembly segment here as part of his roadshow in the city in support of TDP candidates, accused the NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government in Telangana of letting down people. 

"One thing is common between big Modi and small Modi. That is magic trick with words. He (Modi) speaks well. Our KCR also speaks very well," he said. 

Rao kept mum on NDA government over "attacks" on minorities, SCs and STs in the country, Naidu alleged. 

He said that the international airport, Cyberabad (the IT hub in Hyderabad), Outer Ring Road, Krishna river water and other major development projects in Hyderabad became a reality at his initiative.

The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that the TRS government did not implement its election promises, including double bedroom houses for poor.

Naidu's Telugu Desam Party is part of the 'People's Front' also comprising Congress, CPI and Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS).

Asserting that a Congress nominee would be the chief minister if the Front wins the December seven elections, he said the TDP would fully cooperate in the endeavour. Telangana Assembly elections are scheduled to be held on December 7 and the results would be declared on December 11.

Tags: n chandrababu naidu, narendra modi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

