Saturday, Dec 01, 2018

India, All India

Bad loans result of Cong govt misdeeds, says Amit Shah

Published : Dec 1, 2018
Mr Shah also told the Congress president to “stop day dreaming” while claiming that the poll-bound state of Rajasthan will again vote for the BJP.

 BJP president Amit Shah

New Delhi/Nagaur: Targeting Congress president Rahul Gandhi for raising the issue of bank loans and non-performing assets (NPA) in the election rallies, BJP president Amit Shah on Friday said that the two issues were the results of the previous Congress-led UPA’s misdeeds.

The 200-member Rajasthan Assembly will go to the polls on December 7 and the results will be announced on December 11.

“The loans given through corrupt practices during the Congress government have turned into NPA. These are not loans given by the Narendra Modi government. These are the results of the misdeeds of the Congress government,” said the BJP president, addressing an election rally at Kuchaman city of Nagaur district.

Referring to a media report, Mr Shah alleged that Nehru-Gandhi family’s son-in-law had received commissions after a loan of thousands of crores of rupees was sanctioned to a big company.

“A company got a loan of thousands of crores and its commission reached the Nehru family’s son-in-law within a few months. With this, he bought 150 hectares of land in Bikaner at a throwaway price. I want to ask Rahul Gandhi if he can answer now,” said Mr Shah.

