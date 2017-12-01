The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

SC issues notice to UP govt for banning riot-based movie

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 2:42 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 2:45 pm IST

The movie is a love story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots and was banned in 8 districts of UP.

The SC issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by the producer of the film challenging the UP govt decision to ban the film in 8 districts. (Photo: Twitter/@muzaffarnagartb)
 The SC issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by the producer of the film challenging the UP govt decision to ban the film in 8 districts. (Photo: Twitter/@muzaffarnagartb)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court issued a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government on Friday, over a ban on screening of the movie 'Muzaffarnagar - The Burning Love' in the state.

The top court issued the notice after hearing a petition filed by producer of the film, Manoj Kumar Maandi, challenging the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to ban the film screening in certain districts.

The movie, directed by Harish Kumar, is a love story of a Hindu boy and a Muslim girl during the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots.

The film was released on November 17 across the country, and was granted a UA certificate by the Censor Board, but eight districts of the state banned its screening, citing it may disrupt law and order. 

Tags: muzaffarnagar the burning love, movie ban, muzaffarnagar riots
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman mistaken for Theresa May by Trump, says she is waiting for apology

2

World champion Mary Kom resigns as India's boxing observer

3

'Best Ever': Jason Momoa on highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale

4

Cancer drug prompts 'drastic' HIV decrease in lung cancer patient

5

If you wear face mask, you can potentially save millions: Delhi resident to Obama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham