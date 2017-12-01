The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 07:07 AM IST

India, All India

PM has quit Hinduism and imbibed Hindutva, says Kapil Sibal

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 6:05 am IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 6:07 am IST

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked Prime Minister Narender Modi for “quitting Hinduism and imbibing Hindutva”.

Kapil Sibal (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 Kapil Sibal (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: After the BJP questioned the faith of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi, over the controversy of his visit to Somnath Temple, the Congress has hit back.

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal attacked Prime Minister Narender Modi for “quitting Hinduism and imbibing Hindutva”.

Mr Sibal said, “How often does he go to the temple? He has quit Hinduism and imbibed Hindutva which has nothing to do with Hinduism. He is not being asli (real) Hindu.”

He further added “A true Hindu is one who considers every Indian as brother, sister or mother... does not say anything that hurts the sentiment of others... reacts immediately against violence... does not do politics on everything and goes amidst the farmers and understands their problems,”

The remarks of the former law minister came after a row has erupted wherein Mr Gandhi’s name was allegedly listed in the non-Hindu visitors’ list of Somnath Temple.

Hitting back, BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao said, “People know who’s a ‘Ram bhakt’ and a “Rome bhakt”. The Congress government told the Supreme Court in 2007 that Lord Ram didn’t exist. ‘Babar ki bhakti’ was to deny Hindus temple in Ayodhya,” he added.

Tags: somnath temple, rahul gandhi, narender modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

2

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

3

Google invaded iPhone users' privacy in UK, faces mass legal action: Report

4

All you need to know about Bitcoin cryptocurrency

5

Farmer in MP rushed to hospital with metal cup pushed up his rectum by quacks

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham