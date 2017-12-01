The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 01:11 PM IST

India, All India

Maintain balance, respect right to silence: Delhi HC to Arnab Goswami

PTI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 1:05 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 1:07 pm IST

Tharoor filed 3 different applications in the HC accusing Goswami and Republic TV of 'defaming and maligning' him.

The court had earlier said the journalist could put out stories stating the facts related to the investigation of Pushkar's death but could not call Tharoor 'a criminal'. (Photo: Twitter)
 The court had earlier said the journalist could put out stories stating the facts related to the investigation of Pushkar's death but could not call Tharoor 'a criminal'. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday refused to restrain journalist Arnab Goswami and his Republic TV from airing news or debate on Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar's death case but asked them to respect the Congress MP's "right to silence".

Justice Manmohan said the right to air the story cannot be taken away but a balance has to be maintained.

The high court also asked Goswami and Republic TV to send an advance notice to Tharoor for his views before airing any news in connection with his wife's death case.

"Every individual has a right to silence. He cannot be forced or compelled to speak on the issue," the judge said.

The court's order came on three different applications filed by Tharoor in his Rs 2 crore defamation suit against Goswami and the channel for allegedly making defamatory remarks against him while airing news relating to the mysterious death of his wife.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a five-star hotel in south Delhi on the night of January 17, 2014 under mysterious circumstances.

Tharoor has alleged that they continued to engage in "defaming and maligning" him despite an assurance given by their counsel in the court on May 29.

The court had on May 29 said the journalist and his news channel could put out stories stating the facts related to the investigation of Pushkar's death but could not call the Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram "a criminal".

The Congress leader has sought a direction to them that they should not mention the expression "murder of Sunanda Pushkar" anywhere, since it is yet to established by a competent court whether her death was a "murder".

Tags: sunanda pushkar murder, shashi tharoor, arnab goswami, republic tv
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Cancer drug prompts 'drastic' HIV decrease in lung cancer patient

2

If you wear face mask, you can potentially save millions: Delhi resident to Obama

3

Google Pixel 2 XL Review: Good software trapped in a mediocre body

4

World Weightlifting Championship: Mirabai Chanu bags gold

5

Mark Ruffalo calls violence against women 'epidemic', says they are #NotInvisible

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

The Multi-day fashion week first took place in 2011 and was well received by both Nigerian designers and fashion enthusiasts. (Photo: AP)

Lagos Fashion week: Designers stun on sixth year of the event

Experts say it was common in pre-Columbian times to keep skulls as trophies and display them to symbolize death and rebirth. (Photo: AP)

Bolivians pay homage to skulls in annual festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham