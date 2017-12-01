I’m ready to pay big political price for a better India: Modi

No one can stop my govt taking ‘irreversible’ decisions, says PM.

New Delhi: Launching a scathing attack on the earlier UPA government, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he was ready to pay a “big political price” for bringing about systemic changes in the country and asserted that no one would be able to stop his government from taking “irreversible” decisions.

Mr Modi, addressing the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit here, said at the time the NDA came to power in 2014, India was counted among the “fragile five” nations globally and the country’s economy, banking system and governance structure were in a poor shape. However, his government had managed to make a turnaround, drawing worldwide recognition for having done so, he added. He also urged the media to give up negativity and focus on positive developments to help give direction to the country.

The Prime Minister listed the achievements of his government in a slew of sectors and highlighted the steps taken to contain black money and corruption, as well as on improving the banking system, governance and the overall lives of ordinary people.

“I am aware of the big political price I will have to pay for the steps I have taken, the path I have chosen and the destination I want to take the country to. But I am ready for it,” Mr Modi said while talking about the “legacy” left behind for the NDA by the UPA government.

His remarks come amid a fierce electoral battle between the Congress and the BJP in the politically vital state of Gujarat.

Referring to demonetisation, he said it had brought about a “behavioural change” in the country. Corrupt people, for the first time after Independence, were scared of making illicit money. “The day the country will have a technical and digital address for all monetary transactions, organised corruption would be checked to a great extent,” he said.

Black money coming into the banking system had also brought along with it massive data, a “treasure trove” that will enable the government to take action against the wrongdoers, he said, adding that ill-gotten wealth that was earlier funding a parallel economy was now a part of the formal economy.

“This government cannot be stopped by anyone from taking steps which will bring permanent changes in the system and ensure the interest of the nation. I think those who feel this country cannot be changed using a magic wand are grappling with frustration and disappointment,” Mr Modi said.

On GST, he said it had ushered in a new chapter of transparency in the country. Appreciating the role of Aadhaar in delivering services to the people and also checking pilferage, he said the system would also work as a tool to track down “benami” properties.