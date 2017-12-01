The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Dec 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

Chinese ships in Pak to pose problems in future: Indian Navy Chief

ANI
Published : Dec 1, 2017, 3:44 pm IST
Updated : Dec 1, 2017, 3:46 pm IST

Lanba also said that eight ships of Chinese PLA Navy are present in the Indian Ocean region at any given point of time.

Lanba remarked that PLA Navy submarine deployed on anti-piracy patrol was an odd task, citing that it's not an ideal platform for anti piracy. (Photo: ANI)
 Lanba remarked that PLA Navy submarine deployed on anti-piracy patrol was an odd task, citing that it's not an ideal platform for anti piracy. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In future, the presence of the navy ships of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the port city of Pakistan's Balochistan will be a matter of concern, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Friday.

"In future, if PLA Navy ships are at Gwadar, it will be a matter of concern, we will have to have think of ways to mitigate," Admiral Lanba said at a press conference here.

Lanba informed that the Chinese commercial companies have acquired majority stakes in Gwadar. 

"It's a commercial harbour, and part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). I have not heard of submarine operations from Pasni," he said. 

Lanba also said that eight ships of Chinese PLA Navy are present in the Indian Ocean region at any given point of time. The deployment of ships started in 2008.

Of the eight ships, three are part of anti piracy, and twice a year, "a sub comes with escort ships."

"In the month of August, there was unique situation as there were 14 ships in the area," Lanba added.

The Indian Navy also monitors the PLA submarines deployed there.

"PLA Navy Submarine started its deployment in 2013, these are twice by two submarine for three months. One conventional submarine is followed by a. SSN. No change in this pattern. This pattern is being followed since 2013. We monitor their deployment. Once in 24 hour or 48 hour, a surveillance aircraft goes for surveillance," the Navy Chief said.

He also remarked that PLA Navy submarine deployed on anti-piracy patrol was an odd task, citing that it's not an ideal platform for anti piracy.

Tags: china-pakistan economic corridor, sunil lanba, gwadar port
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK woman mistaken for Theresa May by Trump, says she is waiting for apology

2

World champion Mary Kom resigns as India's boxing observer

3

'Best Ever': Jason Momoa on highly anticipated Game of Thrones finale

4

Cancer drug prompts 'drastic' HIV decrease in lung cancer patient

5

If you wear face mask, you can potentially save millions: Delhi resident to Obama

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham