Chinese ships in Pak to pose problems in future: Indian Navy Chief

Lanba also said that eight ships of Chinese PLA Navy are present in the Indian Ocean region at any given point of time.

Lanba remarked that PLA Navy submarine deployed on anti-piracy patrol was an odd task, citing that it's not an ideal platform for anti piracy. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: In future, the presence of the navy ships of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in the port city of Pakistan's Balochistan will be a matter of concern, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba said on Friday.

"In future, if PLA Navy ships are at Gwadar, it will be a matter of concern, we will have to have think of ways to mitigate," Admiral Lanba said at a press conference here.

Lanba informed that the Chinese commercial companies have acquired majority stakes in Gwadar.

"It's a commercial harbour, and part of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). I have not heard of submarine operations from Pasni," he said.

Lanba also said that eight ships of Chinese PLA Navy are present in the Indian Ocean region at any given point of time. The deployment of ships started in 2008.

Of the eight ships, three are part of anti piracy, and twice a year, "a sub comes with escort ships."

"In the month of August, there was unique situation as there were 14 ships in the area," Lanba added.

The Indian Navy also monitors the PLA submarines deployed there.

"PLA Navy Submarine started its deployment in 2013, these are twice by two submarine for three months. One conventional submarine is followed by a. SSN. No change in this pattern. This pattern is being followed since 2013. We monitor their deployment. Once in 24 hour or 48 hour, a surveillance aircraft goes for surveillance," the Navy Chief said.

He also remarked that PLA Navy submarine deployed on anti-piracy patrol was an odd task, citing that it's not an ideal platform for anti piracy.