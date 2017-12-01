70 cops’ wages stopped for lawlessness in Bihar

The action has been initiated on the recommendation of central range DIG Rajesh Kumar.

Patna: Taking a stern action against police officials for not being able to control the deteriorating law and order situation, the police headquarters, on Thursday, stopped the salary of 70 police officials.

The action has been initiated on the recommendation of central range DIG Rajesh Kumar. Sources in the police department said that he had been tracking their performance reports after the incident of murder and robberies increased.

Officials said “the DIG found that not a single criminal was arrested by these police officials in the last seven days despite growing lawlessness in their area.”

Show cause notices have also been served to at least 10 DSP rank officials for neglecting their work.

DIG Rajesh Kumar has, however, assured the officials facing action saying that the “order can be taken back if their performances improve. They need to arrest the criminals, who have been involved in breaking law and order in their area.”

Action has been taken against only those officials who are posted in various police stations of Patna district.

Opposing the move, Bihar Policemen’s Association has issued an ultimatum to the headquarters and demanded immediate withdrawal of the order.

“We have asked the DIG to take back the order immediately as it is going to affect the families of these police officials,” Mrityunjay Kumar, the president of Bihar Policemen’s Association, said.

The Opposition parties have been raising the issue of law and order in the state Assembly. According to Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, “The cognisable crime graph has gone up because the good governance policy of chief minister Nitish Kumar has failed and people are being murdered because of vendetta politics.”

Mr Yadav had further said that “criminal incidents in the state have increased after Nitish Kumar joined hands with the BJP and formed a government.”