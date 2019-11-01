Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 07:02 AM IST

India, All India

Sonia Gandhi slams govt for ‘diluting’ RTI

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 12:40 am IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 7:00 am IST

The event was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi present the 31st Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration to Chandi Prasad Bhatt in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)
 Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and Congress president Sonia Gandhi present the 31st Indira Gandhi Award for National Integration to Chandi Prasad Bhatt in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: G.N. Jha)

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi Thursday targeted the government over dilution in the Right to Information Act and evoked late Indira Gandhi saying that though national integration was her passion, the former Prime Minister did not equate “unity with uniformity”.

“On the contrary, she was deeply conscious of India’s many diversities. She was profoundly sensitive to India’s many cultural traditions,” Mrs Gandhi said while giving away the Indira Gandhi award for national integration to Chandi Prasad Bhatt.

“She (Indira Gandhi) was for strengthening the country’s cultural and political unity. She believed in accommodation and strengthening our many diversities. She also realised that without social and economic policies which actively promote equality and integrity, India cannot progress,” Mrs Gandhi said. The event was also attended by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

Earlier in a statement, she accused the Modi government of diluting the powers of information commissioners through amendments to the RTI Act and termed it as a “final assault” to decimate the historic legislation.

The amendments passed will ensure that no information commissioner shall be free from interference and signaling by the Modi government, she said. “We have opposed these amendments in Parliament and will continue to oppose them in practice. We condemn this piecemeal destruction of our democratic institutions and will continue to fight the Modi government in these self-serving actions which are the very opposite of national interest,” she said.

Mrs Gandhi said that the RTI Act was a historic legislation that gave birth to an institution that in the last 13 years had become a “sentinel of democracy, transparency and accountability to the common man”.

"The BJP government has now launched its final assault to decimate RTI. To further erode and dilute its effectiveness, the Modi government has passed amendments which diminish the office of the information commissioner in a manner that it leaves them at the mercy of the very government they are required to hold accountable," the statement added.

Tags: sonia gandhi, right to information act

Latest From India

A procession of Sikh devotees cross Attari-Wagah border towards Nankana Sahib in Pakistan to mark the 550th Parkash Purab. (Photo: PTI)

Public servants need clearance to visit Kartarpur: MEA

Union minister Jitendra Singh receives German Chancellor Angela Merkel on her arrival at Air Force Station Palam in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Merkel won’t stand during national anthems due to medical condition

WhatsApp said it is suing NSO Group, an Israeli surveillance firm that is reportedly behind the technology that helped unnamed entities’ spies to hack into phones of roughly 1,400 users worldwide.

Give a detailed report: Govt to WhatsApp amid snooping row

IAS officer Girish Chandra Murmu

In a state of turbulence, J&K splits into two UTs

MOST POPULAR

1

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

2

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

3

India-bound 2020 Honda Jazz revealed at Tokyo Motor Show

4

Asus Zenbook Duo UX481 review: An artist’s almost perfect dream

5

BS6 Honda CB Shine SP to get a power boost

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham