Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 01:20 PM IST

India, All India

Plea dismissed, Jagan Mohan Reddy to appear in CBI court in DA case

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 12:25 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 12:25 pm IST

Jagan sought exemption on ground that as CM it is not always possible to appear before court due to various reasons.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. (Photo: File)
 The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: A special CBI court here dismissed on Friday a petition filed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy seeking exemption from his personal appearance during hearings in cases related to alleged "quid pro quo" investments into his firms.

The cases relate to investments made by various companies in Jagan's firms for various favours allegedly bestowed on them during the tenure of his father late Y S Rajasekhar Reddy as chief minister between 2004 and 2009. Jagan sought exemption on the ground that as a chief minister it is not always possible to appear before the court due to various reasons.

However, the investigating agency strongly opposed the petition alleging his non-appearance in the court would give him unsolicited "liberty to do whatever he wants and influence the witness behind the iron wall of political, money and muscle powers".

Jagan was released on bail from the Chanchalguda jail here in September 2013 after being in prison for 15 months following his arrest in May 2012 in related cases. While granting him bail, the special CBI court had ordered him not to directly or indirectly induce or influence witnesses. Besides, he was asked to be present before the court during the proceedings in the case. The CBI has filed 11 charge sheets, besides supplementary charge sheet in the cases.

Tags: jagan mohan reddy, andhra pradesh, ysr congress, y s rajasekhar reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh

Latest From India

There was speculation that the poll body would announce schedule for the Delhi Assembly elections along with that of the Jharkhand, but the EC invite only refers to poll schedule for the eastern state. (Photo: File)

EC to announce schedule for Jharkhand Assembly elections today

Waiting for the government's response, the Congress general secretary said. (Photo: File)

If govt engaged in snooping, it's gross rights violation: Priyanka on Pegasus case

Narayanasamy went on to accuse the NDA government at the Centre for adopting several

Puducherry CM attacks Kiran Bedi, says 'Centre posted a demon here'

People have given mandate to form government on the basis of

‘No talks on govt formation, CM will be from Shiv Sena,’ says Sanjay Raut

MOST POPULAR

1

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

2

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

3

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

4

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

5

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham