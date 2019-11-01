Need stable Maharashtra govt before Ayodhya verdict: Sharad Pawar to BJP, Sena

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Pawar and was seen as an alternative arrangement for forming government in the state.

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar on Friday gave an ultimatum to Devendra Fadnavis over the formation of government in Maharashtra. The government in the state has been delayed over the ’50-50’seat sharing demands of the BJP by ally Shiv Sena.

According to a News18 report, Pawar said the government should be formed before the Ayodhya verdict as “everyone knows what happened in Mumbai last time over Ayodhya”. “For a peaceful Maharashtra, a new government should be put in place,” he added.

Over a week now, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have been locked in a battle with the Uddhav Thackeray-led party demanding the chief minister’s post after an impressive win in the recent state elections. The BJP, on the other hand, denied those demands.

Recently, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Pawar and was seen as an alternative arrangement for forming government in the state.

Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added.