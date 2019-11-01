My unconventional style got me punishment postings: Former finance secretary

Garg had applied for voluntary retirement in July after he was shifted from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry.

New Delhi: Former Finance secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, who retired from service on Thursday, has said his unconventional style of work cost him in several 'punishment postings' and 'unceremonious exits'.

In his 36-year-long public service career, he gave as an example his recent transfer from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Power Ministry.

"...The shift in July 2019 from the Department of Economic Affairs to the Ministry of Power as Secretary did attract wider media attention as well. There were several other such instances when I was transferred to what some people refer to as 'punishment' posting," said in an open letter posted on an unverified Twitter account named after Garg.

In the tweet, he said: "Moving out of the IAS today. Over 36 years of an incredibly satisfying, gratifying and fulfilling experience. Look forward now to new innings outside Government in Finance and Economic policy making related work. A note summarises my service experience and plans."

The letter posted by Garg on Thursday -- his last day in office -- the former bureaucrat said he had to bear such consequences due to his ''independent and unconventional ways of functioning".

"It might be a little strange, but all my postings as Chief of Finance Departments in the state and at the Centre ended a little bit unceremoniously," it added.

He also shared another similar instance, where, in December 2008, he was shifted from the position of Principal Secretary Rajasthan, the day the new government took over and was made Commissioner of Bureau of Investment "a position of much smaller responsibility".

"Again, when my services were offered as Executive Director to the World Bank by the Union government in 2014, without my asking for it, the then chief minister of Rajasthan felt so offended that I was relieved of my duties as Principal Secretary Finance on the day my prospective appointment orders were issued and I had to cool my heels for about one and a half months as Officer on Special Duties in the government of India," Garg added.