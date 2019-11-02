Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 09:57 PM IST

India, All India

Maharashtra: Congress waits as BJP, Shiv Sena lock horns over CM's post

ANI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 8:34 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 8:34 pm IST

As the Sena remains firm in its demand for an equal share, senior Cong leaders from Maharashtra met party high command.

'We met the Congress president and briefed her about the political situations in the state. We discussed in details about the result of the Maharashtra elections including our defeats with a narrow margin on many seats,' former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said. (Photo: File | PTI)
 'We met the Congress president and briefed her about the political situations in the state. We discussed in details about the result of the Maharashtra elections including our defeats with a narrow margin on many seats,' former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan said. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: Congress seems to be in wait and watch mode as the BJP and the Shiv Sena are yet to reach a consensus over sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra.

As the Shiv Sena remains firm in its demand for an equal share in power, senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra met the party high command and discussed the emerging political situation in the state.

Ashok Chavan, Prithviraj Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Vijay Vadettiwar, and Manikrao Thackeray met Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi.

"We met the Congress president and briefed her about the political situations in the state. We discussed in details about the result of the Maharashtra elections including our defeats with a narrow margin on many seats," former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan told reporters here.

Earlier today, these leaders met party general secretary KC Venugopal.

According to sources, senior party leaders are divided over the possibility of forming the government with the Shiv Sena in the state, with some leaders saying that the ideologies of the two parties are entirely opposite.

Some party leaders are opposed to any association with the Shiv Sena on ideological grounds while others are in favour of extending external support to the next government if it is formed with its ally Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Some party leaders are of the view that if the NCP and the Shiv Sena are ready to form the government, then the Congress can extend support to it from outside instead of sharing power in the state.

"They believe that the party should not be a part of talks for power-sharing formula. NCP chief Sharad Pawar should talk to Shiv Sena and apprise Sonia Gandhi about it," added sources.

The leaders who are against having any alliance with the Shiv Sena, the sources said, believe that since Congress is a national party, it will suffer by allying with the Sena which believes in regionalism.

"Congress will suffer by compromising on issues like secularism, nationalism, Hinduism, and the National Register of Citizens. Congress and Shiv Sena's ideologies are totally different. So an alliance with the later could be dangerous," sources said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut met Sharad Pawar at his residence on Thursday as a tussle with BJP over equal power-sharing refuses to die down.

Raut had earlier said that the Shiv Sena was open to explore other options if its demands are not met.

In recently concluded Assembly elections in Maharashtra, BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena got 56 seats whereas NCP and Congress registered the victory on 54 and 44 seats respectively.

Tags: maharashtra elections, congress, shiv sena, ashok chavan, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Laway had torn a copy of the Constitution, along with PDP MP Mir Mohammed Fayaz, on August 5 before Union Home Minister Amit Shah laid the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill in Rajya Sabha. (Photo: FIle | PTI)

PDP expels RS MP Nazir Ahmad Laway for attending swearing-in of LG Murmu

Professor Jahangir teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children. (Photo: ANI)

This Hyderabad professor is providing free education, food and shelter to poor kids

India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. (Photo: ANI)

India, Germany to work closely on sustainable development, climate protection: Merkel

The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with more than 160 passengers. (Photo: Representational)

Kuwait-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air false alarm

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham