Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 08:20 PM IST

India, All India

India, Germany to work closely on sustainable development, climate protection: Merkel

ANI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 8:02 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 8:02 pm IST

Merkel is in Delhi and heading the German delegation for the fifth India-Germany IGC.

India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. (Photo: ANI)
 India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: India and Germany intend to "work very closely" on sustainable development and climate protection, said Chancellor Angela Merkel here on Friday.

Merkel is in Delhi and heading the German delegation for the fifth India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

India and Germany held delegation-level talks and exchanged five documents including a Joint Declaration of Intent for consultations for the period 2020 to 2024 and another Joint Declaration of Intent Indo German partnership for green urban mobility.

Both leaders--Merkel and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-- witnessed the ceremony of exchange of documents.

Speaking after the ceremony, Merkel said, "Our two countries are linked by a strategic relationship but also for friendly relations. During my visit. I have learnt a lot about India. Though you cannot learn a lot as India is like a continent that is so diverse in term of culture and tradition."

"We intend to work very closely on sustainable development and climate protection," she said while sharing the stage with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"20,000 Indian nationals are studying in Germany. We would like to see even more. When it comes to vocational training, we want to have the exchange of teachers too," she added.

Prime Minister Modi in his address called Merkel a good friend and of both him and India.

"I am happy and proud that she is a good friend of India as well as mine. As Chancellor for nearly a decade and a half, she has made a significant contribution to deepening India-Germany relations. I thank her for that," he said.

"Our relations are based on democracy and rule of law, that is why we share some views on major issues of the world. We will strengthen bilateral & multilateral cooperation to fight terrorism," he added.

Tags: angela merkel, narendra modi, inter-governmental consultations
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Professor Jahangir teaches languages, social and political science to the poor children. (Photo: ANI)

This Hyderabad professor is providing free education, food and shelter to poor kids

The A320neo plane had taken off around 1.20 am with more than 160 passengers. (Photo: Representational)

Kuwait-bound IndiGo flight returns to Chennai after mid-air false alarm

Nirupam said the ongoing war of words between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena was nothing but 'drama' and the Congress should stay away from it. (Photo: File)

Don't flirt with Shiv Sena, Congress leader Nirupam warns his party

Noting that the pollution situation has worsened in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Centre, as well as the governments of Punjab and Haryana, should give a timeline to stop stubble burning. (Photo: PTI)

Delhi to undergo odd-even, no surge in cab fares; 50L masks to be given

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump: 'Hero' dog to get a White House homecoming

2

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

3

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

4

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

5

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

On Thursday, Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh launched their upcoming film, Marjaavaan's trailer in Mumbai. The actors made a stylish appearance at the launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Marjaavaan: Riteish, Sidharth, Rakul & Tara make stylish appearance at launch

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham