Friday, Nov 01, 2019 | Last Update : 03:12 PM IST

India, All India

India, Germany to intensify cooperation to deal with terrorism: Modi

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2019, 2:40 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2019, 2:40 pm IST

Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology.

Modi said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter)
 Modi said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: India and Germany have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with the threats of terrorism and extremism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday after holding wide-raging talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

After the two leaders co-chaired the fifth Inter-Governmental Consultations, India and Germany signed five joint declarations of intent and inked 11 pacts in fields such as space, civil aviation, maritime technology, medicine and education.

"We have vowed to build 'new India' by 2022 and expertise of technological, economic powerhouses like Germany will be useful for it," Modi said in his press statement after the meeting. "We have resolved to intensify bilateral and multilateral cooperation to deal with terrorism and extremism," he added. India and Germany will continue cooperation to expedite reforms in UN Security Council, Modi said.

Read | 'Germany, India linked by very close ties': Merkel at Rashtrapati Bhawan

He said that India has invited Germany to take advantage of opportunities in defence production in the defence corridors in UP and Tamil Nadu. "We have decided to tap cooperation possibilities in e-mobility, smart cities, cleaning of rivers and environmental protection," Modi said.

Merkel said agreements signed between Germany and India prove that ties are marching ahead in the areas of new and advanced technology. Areas of 5G and artificial intelligence are a challenge and it is important to work on them together, she said. "We will be happy to engage in big infrastructure projects which India is envisaging," Merkel said.

Tags: angela merkel, pm modi, narendra modi, jitendra singh, raveesh kumar
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

'The attackers are looking for an opportunity to breach into India's so-called weak cyber security walls,' an expert said. (Photo: Repersentational)

Post Whatsapp mess, data shows Indian cyber security at high risk

Denying the rumours, Pawar said there was no talk with the Sena. “The mandate in Maharashtra is not fractured. It is the responsibility of the BJP-Sena to form the government,” he added. (Photo: File)

Need stable Maharashtra govt before Ayodhya verdict: Sharad Pawar to BJP, Sena

The incident comes days after terrorists killed five non-local labourers in Kulgam area on Oct 29. (Photo: FIle | ANI)

J&K: 2 vehicles set ablaze in Kulgam, days after terror attack

The state government has also informed that this mass marriage event would be organised by temples which fall under Muzrai department. (Representational Image)

K'taka govt to organise mass wedding ceremonies, love marriage not allowed

MOST POPULAR

1

Britain Speaker John Bercow yelled 'order, order' over 14,000 times during his 10-yr tenure

2

Controversy sparks as Chinese café dyes dogs to resemble pandas

3

Toyota's tiny BEV is coming to India

4

Point no 1: Priyanka explains why BJP's tribute to Sardar Patel makes her happy

5

The smallest Pulsar punches the hardest with 40,000 sales in 2 months

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham