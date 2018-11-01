Watch: At event to honour sportspersons, Karnataka minister throws kits at them

The event was to inaugurate an indoor stadium and to honour local sportsperson who had excelled at the district, state and national levels.

Bengaluru: Karnataka revenue minister RV Deshpande, reportedly in a rush, was seen on camera throwing sports kits from the stage at the athletes in Karwar’s Haliyal area. The video was shared widely on social media.

In the video, Deshpande can be seen tossing kits at national, state and district-level athletes in Haliyal on Wednesday.

The event was to inaugurate an indoor stadium and to honour local sportsperson who had excelled at the district, state and national levels.

After the inauguration, speeches by the guests, the minister began distributing the kits. As the list of the beneficiaries was long, and they took time to reach the stage, Deshpande decided to fling the kits.

#WATCH Karnataka Revenue Minister RV Deshpande throws sports kits from a stage at national, state and district level athletes, in Karwar's Haliyala. (31.10.18) pic.twitter.com/m82LYSh9wL — ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2018

Repeated attempts to reach Deshpande for his comments went unanswered.

In another incident, another Karnataka minister HD Revanna was seen throwing food items at flood victims at a rescue camp in Kodagu.