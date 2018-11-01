The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:51 PM IST

India, All India

Tharoor sends legal notice to Law minister for calling him 'murder accused'

ANI
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 1:41 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 1:41 pm IST

Demanding 'unconditional and written apology from Prasad within 48 hours' of receipt of notice, Tharoor also asked for video to be deleted.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) had made the statement during press conference after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (R) quoted unnamed RSS source as saying that PM Modi was like 'scorpion sitting on a Shiva Linga who cannot be removed by hand or hit with a chappal (slipper) either'. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad (L) had made the statement during press conference after Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (R) quoted unnamed RSS source as saying that PM Modi was like 'scorpion sitting on a Shiva Linga who cannot be removed by hand or hit with a chappal (slipper) either'. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Union Minister for Law and Justice, Ravi Shankar Prasad for allegedly calling him murder accused.

The notice was sent by Tharoor's lawyer over the video posted by the Union Minister on his official Twitter handle on October 28 where the latter said, "Shashi Tharoor who is charge-sheeted in a murder case has attempted to disrespect Lord Shiva."

Prasad had made the statement during a press conference after Tharoor quoted an unnamed RSS source as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like a "scorpion sitting on a Shiva Linga who cannot be removed by hand or hit with a chappal (slipper) either".

Demanding "unconditional and written apology from Prasad within 48 hours" of the receipt of the notice, Tharoor also asked for the video to be deleted. He further said that the statements made in the video was "false, untrue, malicious, and highly defamatory".

"Dr Shashi Tharoor is neither charge-sheeted for the offence nor he is an accused in a case of murder. Being the person who heads the Ministry of Law and Justice, the highest establishment of the Union Government responsible for the Law and Justice System of the country, yourself must be truthful, honest, correct and highly responsible for the public statements you make as the people view or read your statements will tend to relate such statements to the Office you hold and you are well aware of that fact," the notice read.

The notice further clarified Tharoor's comment on Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that former was referring to an old news article published in the magazine 'Caravan' in 2012.

"The article was authored by journalist Vinod Jose with the title, 'The Emperor Uncrowned' and it ended by quoting an unnamed source in the RSS who expressed its frustration with their inability to curb Modi," Tharoor said in the notice.

The notice further stated that Tharoor's statement did not disrespect the deity in any manner. "If you remove a Scorpion with your hand, you will get stung very badly. But you hit a Shiv Linga with a chappal (slippers), you undermine all the sacred tenets of the faith, you all know on which the Scorpion is sitting," it read.

Tags: shahshi tharoor, ravi shankar prasad, legal notice
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

2

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

3

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

4

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

5

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

more

Editors' Picks

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham