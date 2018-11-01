The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:56 PM IST

India, All India

DD employees serve India like Army jawans: Rajyavardhan Rathore

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 8:19 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 8:50 pm IST

Slowly, people were getting to know about kind of difficulties journalists faced to bring news to them, Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore added.

Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was speaking at a condolence meeting for DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu organised by Prasar Bharti in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @Ra_THORe)
 Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore was speaking at a condolence meeting for DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu organised by Prasar Bharti in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter | @Ra_THORe)

New Delhi: Doordarshan employees are serving the country just like Army jawans, Union minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore said on Wednesday, while condoling the death of DD News cameraman Achyutanand Sahu in a Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh on October 30.

He was speaking at a condolence meeting for Sahu organised by Prasar Bharti in New Delhi.

"There are many media houses, but Doordarshan and DD News are national broadcasters. Just like Army jawans are involved in serving the country, we are also involved in serving the nation. We have to cover a lot of difficult domains through our camera or our pen. You have the responsibility of disseminating news to the entire country," Rathore said.

Slowly, people were getting to know about the kind of difficulties journalists faced to bring news to them, he added.

 

 

"He (Sahu) lost his life at a place from where the country's enemies wished to give a message that they wanted to stop the country from progressing. His family should not feel that they have been left alone," the Information and Broadcasting minister said.

Prasar Bharti Chairman A Surya Prakash said journalists were always living on the edge.

"I know of the courage and bravery of our colleagues in DD news when they are out on various assignments. As a person who has been on the field, we journalists are living on the edge. Whether it was Punjab in the 1980s and later Kashmir or going out on our own assignments, it is always a matter of touch and go. Anything can happen. It requires a great amount of guts and professionalism to be on the spot and go and do that thing," he said.

Prakash saluted the "bravery and commitment" of Sahu and his colleagues, who had gone to cover a story about a village which had not voted in the last 20 years.

"Not only conflict zones, I have seen tsunamis, earthquakes. In Gujarat, many years ago, it was very risky to go and cover stories but reporters go out and want to get the best story out. The courage and professional commitment of our colleagues in Doordarshan are as good as you can get anywhere in the world," he said.

Doordarshan staffer Mormukut Sharma, 35, who was accompanying Sahu in Chhattisgarh, said he felt they would also not survive the Naxal attack.

"I was dehydrated during the attack. I had managed to dig a hole with my hands so that I could hide there. If I raised my head, bullets would come flying and while lying there, I was being bitten by red ants," he recalled.

Also Read: 'I may die Mummy, love you': DD staff caught in Maoist attack records video

Sharma, a lighting assistant with DD News, and journalist Dhiraj Kumar survived the gunfire after a Naxal ambush on a police convoy in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district Tuesday. But Sahu, who was their colleague, tragically died in the early minutes of the ambush when he was hit by a bullet while riding with a policeman on a motorcycle.

The three-member crew from New Delhi was in the state for the coverage of the upcoming Assembly polls and had joined the police party travelling on eight motorcycles through a desolate and forested area on their way to Nilawaya village, about 450 kilometres from state capital Raipur.

Tags: rajyavardhan singh rathore, achyutanand sahu, doordarshan
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma, who scored 98 marks in exam, felicitated by Kerala CM

2

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

3

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

4

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

5

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

more

Editors' Picks

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Sao Paulo's 46th Fashion Week, is underway this week featuring a new venue, a new format, and debut of four new labels. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Sao Paolo Fashion Week sees Brazil in a flurry of designs and colours

The race is the highlight of the annual week-long buffalo festival held in the coastal town of Chonburi which is now into its 147th year (Photo: AFP)

Buffaloes battle it out on dirt tracks in Thailand's annual racing festival

Featuring 27 countires, five-day fair, held in Grand Palais, combines contemporary and modern art under one soaring steel-and-glass roof. (Photos: AP)

France Art Fair 2018: Celebrating contemporary modern creations

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham