The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:57 PM IST

India, All India

'Bird dropping' or 'PM Modi'? Divya Spandana faces backlash for tweet

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 1, 2018, 5:36 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2018, 5:44 pm IST

BJP hit back at Divya Spandana and said, 'the values of the Congress are dropping

Divya Spandana tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to the foot of ‘Statue of Unity’ and captioned it as 'Is it a bird dropping?' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Divya Spandana tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to the foot of ‘Statue of Unity’ and captioned it as 'Is it a bird dropping?' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Congress social media cell head Divya Spandana has been facing a huge backlash on social media and condemnation, not just from the BJP but also from her own party for her tweet targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Divya Spandana on Thursday tweeted photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi standing next to the foot of the world’s tallest statue, ‘Statue of Unity’ and captioned it as “Is it a bird dropping?”   

 

 

On the 143rd birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the 182-meters-tall statue built at Gujarat’s Kevadiya in honour of India’s first deputy prime minister and home minister.

A furious BJP hit back at the Congress leader and said, “the values of the Congress are dropping" and targeted Rahul Gandhi.

 

 

Asked about the tweet, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra hit out at the opposition party, alleging that "this is the real culture" of the Congress party.

“They miss no opportunity to abuse the Prime Minister of India,” Patra said.

“It is the same party which called the Prime Minister 'neech'. Shashi Tharoor called him a scorpion and now Divya Spandana says that he is a bird's dropping," Patra said.

"This is nothing but language of arrogance from the Congress party for the normal Indian who with his sheer hardwork become the prime minister of the country," he said.

A normal Indian appears bird's dropping to them, while a dynast is power centre for them, Patra added.

After criticism, Spandana defiantly tweeted, "When you're done huffing and puffing, take a breath and hold a mirror to yourselves. My views are mine. I don't give two hoots about yours. I'm not going to clarify what I meant and what I didn't (because) you don't deserve one."

This isn’t the first time Spandana, also known as Ramya, has been in the news in controversial circumstances. In September, a sedition case was filed against her in Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh for her post which showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi painting the word "chor" (thief) -- on the forehead of a likeness of himself.

Last month, Spandana had found herself in yet another controversy after speculations were rife that she had quit from her post as the Congress social media cell in-charge. The rumours gained momentum after her Twitter bio read, “Actor, former member of Parliament and currently handles social media and digital communication for Congress” disappeared from her account for a while.  

However, Spandana denied the rumours of her quitting the Congress and blamed a ‘technical bug’ for her missing bio.

Divya Spandana took charge of Congress social media head last year and ramped up the Twitter presence of not just the party but also of its chief Rahul Gandhi.

Tags: congress, divya spandana, pm modi, statue of unity
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Bollywood taking the right step with #MeToo, affirms Parvathy of Qarib Qarib Singlle

2

OnePlus 6T gets new system update, bug fixes and security patch for Nov 2018

3

Why did OnePlus get rid of the headphone jack on the 6T?

4

An inspiration: 96-yr-old Karthiyani Amma scores 98 per cent in Kerala exam

5

Marjaavaan: Sidharth Malhotra to romance Tara Sutaria in Milap Zaveri film

more

Editors' Picks

Rocketry poster.

R Madhavan’s Rocketry: Who is Nambi Narayan and why is he important

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Kedarnath teaser: Did Sushant and Sara leave these hints from the movie?

Shahid Kapoor, like Vijay Deverakonda, grew a beard for ‘Arjun Reddy.’

Arjun Reddy Hindi remake on floors tomorrow: Why it’s perfect for Shahid Kapoor!

Kizzie Aur Manny poster.

#MeToo: Will Kizzie Aur Manny suffer Housefull 4’s fate due to Mukesh Chabbra?

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

It was the occasion of Halloween when R. Madhavan launched his upcoming movie Rocketry's trailer, while Shraddha Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan and others were still in the mood to celebrate!

Taimur, Yash & Roohi's cute Halloween, Shraddha parties, Madhavan launches Rocketry

The entire cast and crew of Bollywood film Badhaai Ho celebrated the success of their box office hit. The party which was held at a pub in Mumbai suburb was also attended by other Bollywood celebs. Check out the pictures here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Badhaai Ho success bash: Ayushmann Khurrana & team celebrate BO victory

Bollywood stars Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Parineeti Chopra, Rhea Chakraborty and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the pictures here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Kangana, Rajkummar, Parineeti, Rhea step out in style

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez and other celebs were spotted in the city. Check out the latest and exclusive pictures of B-Town stars here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Star-struck: Deepika, Kareena, Jacqueline, Saif, Sid spotted in the city

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt to Jacqueline Fernandez, Radhika Apte and many others - our Bollywood beauties dazzled at the Vogue Women Of The Year Awards 2018. Check out exclusive pictures from the event last night. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Kareena, Alia, Mouni, Janhvi and others dazzle at Awards night

The 20th Mumbai Academy of Moving Image (MAMI) Film Festival kick-started with a grand opening ceremony at the iconic Gateway of India. Check out the exclusive photos of B-Town stars who attended the event last night. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

20th MAMI Film Festival: Aamir Khan, Tabu, Radhika Apte and others attend

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham