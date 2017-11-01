The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 01, 2017 | Last Update : 04:44 PM IST

India, All India

In letter to Nehru, Sardar Patel predicted Dokalam: Goa CM

PTI
Published : Nov 1, 2017, 4:05 pm IST
Updated : Nov 1, 2017, 4:09 pm IST

Goa CM said he got an opportunity to read about Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel when he was defence minister.

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said, 'In 1950, Sardar Patel had predicted what would happen in 1965 (India-Pakistan war)...the war that happened with China, even the Dokalam issue, which has come up in the recent times.' (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)
 Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar said, 'In 1950, Sardar Patel had predicted what would happen in 1965 (India-Pakistan war)...the war that happened with China, even the Dokalam issue, which has come up in the recent times.' (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Panaji: India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had predicted India's wars with China and Pakistan, fought over a decade later, in 1950, Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has said.

In a three-page letter written to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, Patel had also predicted the Dokalam issue, Parrikar said on Tuesday.

He was speaking at a function to mark the birth anniversary of Patel and the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi.

Parrikar said he got an opportunity to read about Patel when he was defence minister.

"I read one of his letters written to Jawaharlal Nehru. In the letter, the subject was about our enemy or adversary along the northern border," Parrikar said.

"In 1950, Sardar Patel had predicted what would happen in 1965 (India-Pakistan war)...the war that happened with China, even the Dokalam issue, which has come up in the recent times," he added.

"He (Patel) was so accurate and perfect," the Goa chief minister said.

Parrikar also made a reference to Kashmir and said the current situation exists because Patel's views were not considered.

India and Pakistan fought wars in 1965 and 1971. The India-China war was in 1962.

Earlier this year, Indian and Chinese troops were locked in a prolonged face-off in Dokalam near Sikkim. 

Tags: manohar parrikar, sardar vallabhbhai patel, jawaharlal nehru, dokalam issue, kashmir issue, 1962 india-china war, doklam standoff
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

MOST POPULAR

1

Pakistani bride kills 17 in botched plot to kill husband

2

Akshay hints at interesting twist in 'Ittefaq' as he urges fans to say 'no spoilers'

3

Secret behind symbol of Deathly Hallows revealed by author

4

National Boxing Championships: Manoj Kumar clinches gold, Shiva Thapa stunned

5

India tops list of new TB cases in 2016: WHO

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham