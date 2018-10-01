The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 01, 2018

India, All India

States asked to identify Rohingya refugees, collect biometric data: Rajnath Singh

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 3:22 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 3:28 pm IST

The Centre will send the biometric report collected by states to the Myanmar government through diplomatic channel, Singh said.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Odisha was represented in the meeting by Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Kolkata: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday that states have been asked to identify Rohingya refugees and collect their biometric details.

The Centre will send the biometric report collected by states to the Myanmar government through diplomatic channel, he said.

Singh chaired a meeting of the Eastern Zonal Council here to discuss issues related to inter-state relations and security matters, including the Maoist menace.

The meeting was attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi. Odisha was represented in the meeting by Finance Minister Shashi Bhusan Behera.

The Union Home Minister said that the states required central forces which the Centre would provide as per need.

Tags: rajnath singh, rohingya refugees, mamata banerjee, raghubar das, sushil kumar modi
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

