The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 07:42 PM IST

India, All India

Never supported anybody in Rafale deal, would never do: Sharad Pawar

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 7:35 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 7:35 pm IST

Pawar had caused flutter with remarks that he didn't think that people have doubts about Modi's intentions in Rafale deal.

Objecting to Pawar's remark, NCP founder member Tariq Anwar and general secretary Munaf Hakim had quit the party last week. (Photo: File)
 Objecting to Pawar's remark, NCP founder member Tariq Anwar and general secretary Munaf Hakim had quit the party last week. (Photo: File)

Beed (Maharashtra): Under flak for allegedly 'defending' Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the controversial Rafale jet (rpt jet) deal, NCP chief Sharad Pawar Monday rejected the charge, saying he would "never" do that. Pawar had caused a flutter with his remarks that he didn't think that people have doubts about Modi's intentions in the purchase of fighter jets from France.

Objecting to Pawar's remark, NCP founder member Tariq Anwar and general secretary Munaf Hakim had quit the party last week. The statement had come at a time when the Congress has launched a pointed attack on the prime minister over the deal and is trying to forge an alliance with the NCP for future polls.

Read: People do not doubt Modi’s Rafale intentions, says Sharad Pawar

"Some people have criticised me saying I supported him (Modi). I have not supported him. I did not (support Modi) and will never (do that)," Pawar said while addressing a party meeting here in the Marathwada region.

He said, "They (the government) bought the aircraft. I am saying this clearly that the government should explain it to Parliament why the cost of the aircraft rose from Rs 650 crore (per plane) to Rs 1600 crore". Pawar's recent comments which were inferred as defence of Modi was welcomed by the BJP and party president Amit Shah had thanked Pawar for the same. However, the NCP had claimed that Pawar was quoted out of context by the media.

The NCP chief Monday reiterated the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) into the Rafale deal and demanded the government share details of the prices of the 36 fighter jets.

The former Defence Minister also said that there was no need to make public the technical details relating to the aircraft. Pawar, who served as Agriculture Minister under the erstwhile Manmohan Singh government, also hit out at the Central and Maharashtra governments over agrarian issues. He hailed the previous UPA government's decision to write off farm loans worth Rs 71,000 crore.

Tags: pm modi, rafale deal, ncp, sharad pawar, congress
Location: India, Maharashtra, Bhir (Bid)

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan police starts own version of ‘KBC’ to raise awareness about laws

2

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

3

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

4

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

5

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham