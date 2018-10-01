The Asian Age | News

Kiren Rijiju finally visits daughter's school, watch how he was convinced

Published : Oct 1, 2018
Kiren Rijiju shared a video of his daughter cajoling and convincing her father to visit her school.

Minister of State for Home Affairs Kiren Rijiju is seen sitting on a ledge in the school corridor with his daughter all elated. (Photo: Twitter | @KirenRijiju)
New Delhi: Children often complain about their working parents not visiting their school on special occasions. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's daughter was one of these disappointed daughters, but not anymore.

A video tweeted by the Union minister shows how his daughter managed to convince him to visit her school in Delhi for ‘Grandparents Day’ celebrations.

Kiren Rijiju’s daughter was one of the happiest children whose father managed to take out time from his busy schedule to fulfil her daughter’s wish.

"Finally, for the first time I could manage a little moment to attend my daughter's "Grandparents Day" in her school in the absence of any of her grandparents. She was too excited!" 47-year-old Kiren Rijiju tweeted on Sunday.

The Minister of State for Home Affairs is seen sitting on a ledge in the school corridor with his daughter all elated.

Kiren Rijiju also shared a video of his daughter cajoling and convincing her father to visit her school.

“Papa, tomorrow is my Grandparents' Day. You must come tomorrow. Mama always comes to my school, sees the performance. She sees my dancing...(sic),” Rijiju's daughter tells him, sitting on her bed.

"But you never ever come to my school. How can that be, Papa? My grandparents come to Delhi from far village (sic)," she goes on.

 

 

The Union minister can be seen finally relenting, "Alright, I'll try to come. I'm so busy these days. What to do?" Rijiju can be heard saying in the 51-second clip.

Rijiju’s daughter's reply to this is classic, "You have office but just say to your boss that I have to come to my daughter's school. Then your boss can forgive you.”

