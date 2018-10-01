The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 04:13 PM IST

India, All India

India, Uzbekistan sign 17 agreements for cooperation in security, tourism

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 2:37 pm IST

The agreements signed between two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture, cooperation on science.

PM Narendra Modi and Uzbek President witness exchange of MoUs and agreements between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 PM Narendra Modi and Uzbek President witness exchange of MoUs and agreements between India and Uzbekistan. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: India and Uzbekistan inked 17 agreements on Monday, including for visa free travel for diplomatic passport holders and cooperation in the fields of tourism, national security, training of diplomats and trafficking.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uzbekistan's President Shavkat Mirziyoyev held delegation level talks and agreed to collaborate with each other across sectors.

The agreements signed between the two countries included collaboration on military education, agriculture and allied sectors, cooperation on science and technology and in the field of health and medical science.

An MoU was also signed on cooperation in the pharma sector. The two countries have also agreed to cooperate in combating trafficking and illicit narcotic drugs.

The two countries will also cooperate in exploring the outer space for peaceful purposes. Business relationships between the two countries will be promoted through the India-Uzbekistan Business Council, for which an agreement was signed.

Tags: visa-free travel, tourism, pm modi, shavkat mirziyoyev, india-uzbekistan business council
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Tom Hardy recreating Mogambo Khush Hua is making us remember Amrish Puri

2

Women aren't better at multitasking than men

3

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

4

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

5

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

From cutlets to soups and an array of desserts, we share pictures of some delectable edibles. (Photos: AP)

Scrumptious food pictures for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham