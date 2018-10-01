The Asian Age | News

Monday, Oct 01, 2018

India, All India

In video, woman BJP supporter kicked, punched twice by Trinamool leaders

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 10:48 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 10:48 am IST

Woman BJP supporter was kicked, pushed and thrown to ground by Trinamool leaders and activists in West Bengal during protest.

Kolkata: In yet another incident of violence, a woman supporter of the BJP was brutally kicked, pushed and thrown to the ground by the ruling Trinamool leaders and activists in West Bengal during a protest.

The BJP supporter was first beaten while police were just a few meters away and then she was again beaten in front of TV news crew. Both the times the act was captured on cameras but what was more appalling was that the attackers are scot-free.

The videos, shot last Wednesday, the day of BJP's 12-hour Bengal bandh, have gone viral.

The attackers allegedly Trinamool leaders involved in the two incidents were different but the victim was the same - Nilima De Sarkar, a supporter of the BJP.

No arrests have been made in the case so far.

The video of the first attack on Nilima De Sarkar was widely broadcast on Wednesday, the day of the shutdown while the second video of the second attack was circulated on social media on Sunday.

On September 26, Nilima De Sarkar was among some BJP supporters who had put up a rail block in the Barasat, in North 24-parganas of West Bengal. Within minutes, Trinamool supporters led by the local panchayat chief, Arshaduzzaman, charged at the BJP supporters.

A video recorded with the help of a mobile phone camera by a witness shows Nilima De Sarkar trying to run away to avoid blows but was brutally kicked.

The BJP supporter went sprawling on the road in front of a level crossing after which a policeman stepped forward to stop further attacks on her.

Click " target="_blank">here to watch the video.

When a reporter approached Nilima De Sarkar after a while to take her interview over the incident, she was brazenly attacked again. The camera of the TV news channel kept rolling and captured the BJP supporter being attacked brutally.

In the vide, a Trinamool leader rushed at Nilima De Sarkar with a staff in hand and knocked her off her feet, sending her flying on the road again.

 

 

The attacker in the blue shirt has been identified by the BJP as Qutubuddin, an aide of Arshanduzzaman, the man who kicked Nilima De Sarkar first, NDTV reported.

Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress is yet to comment on the incident.

Tags: bjp, west bengal bjp, trinamool congress, mamata banerjee, nilima de sarkar
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

