Harassed for dowry by husband, in-laws, 25-yr-old Hyderabad techie hangs self

PTI
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 8:52 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 8:52 am IST

P Rupini, hailing from Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, police said.

 The woman got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old woman software engineer allegedly committed suicide in her house on Sunday, allegedly over dowry harassment by her husband and in-laws, police said.

P Rupini, hailing from West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh hung herself from the ceiling fan of the bedroom after bolting the door from inside, they said.

She was shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead, they added.

Rupini got married on March 4 this year and the couple shifted to Hyderabad in April.

In his complaint, the woman's father alleged that her in-laws started harassing her for dowry since August.

A case was registered under relevant IPC sections and the woman's husband was being questioned, police said.

