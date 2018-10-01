The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Oct 01, 2018 | Last Update : 05:43 AM IST

India, All India

Copter with PoK ‘PM’ strays into Indian airspace

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published : Oct 1, 2018, 5:16 am IST
Updated : Oct 1, 2018, 5:16 am IST

Officials said a white helicopter crossed into the Indian airspace in Gulpur sector and hovered over there for sometime before turning back.

The chopper flew near the LoC for a while before retrieving to Pakistan territory. (Photo: ANI screengrab)
 The chopper flew near the LoC for a while before retrieving to Pakistan territory. (Photo: ANI screengrab)

Jammu: A Pakistani helicopter carrying Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) “prime minister” Raja Farooq Haider Khan and his “information minister” Mushtaq Minhas violated the Indian airspace on Sunday along the line of control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir but turned back after it was “engaged by air sentries”, sources and the Army said.

Officials said a white helicopter crossed into the Indian airspace in Gulpur sector and hovered over there for sometime before turning back. Jammu-based Army PRO Lt. Col. Devender Anand said the helicopter violated the airspace around 12.10 pm. “Air sentries at forward location had engaged it with small arms,” he said, adding that it was most likely a civilian copter and was flying very high.

Three forward posts fired small arms after noticing the airspace violation, the sources said.

According to norms recognised by both India and Pakistan, helicopters are not supposed to come within one kilometre of the Line of Control or LoC, and fixed-wing aircraft within 10 km. In February, a Pakistani helicopter was seen flying 300 metres from the LoC. Mr Khan confirmed that he was in the helicopter but denied doing any wrong. “The Indian Army fired to show that Pakistan had violated their airspace. When the firing took place, we were within our own airspace,” reported Reuters quoting Mr Khan’s office.

He said that his helicopter was not armed in any way, and called for calm heads.

“We do not want any war hysteria in this region,” he said.

Mr Khan, it is learned, was in the area to attend the condolence meeting of his colleague. The private helicopter landed at Haveli helipad after the retaliation by the Indian Army.

For their engagement in Polasgayon village in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Mr Khan and his colleague had boarded the helicopter from Islamabad, sources said. After the firing by Indian Army posts their copter rushed back to Islamabad, they said.

Since the distance between Kahuta, a forward area, and Islamabad is shorter than the one between Kahuta and Muzaffarabad, PoK’s “capital”, most visitors from Muzaffarabad prefer taking helicopters from Islamabad to reach this destination instead of a direct flight from the “capital”, sources said.

Tags: pok, indian army, raja farooq haider khan, pakistani helicopter
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

MOST POPULAR

1

Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios Chhichhore commences shoot today!

2

Ranbir birthday: Alia bakes cake, couple and moms together, wedding date discussion?

3

In California divorce cases, judge can now decide who gets custody of a pet

4

631,000 threats detected on Android devices in Q2 2018

5

Roaming Mantis: iOS cryptomining attacks unearthed

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

The wait got over! The team of ‘Thugs of Hindostan’ finally unveiled the trailer of the film in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Thugs’ Aamir, Big B, Katrina, Fatima finally give glimpse of visual extravaganza

Who better than Shah Rukh Khan to send off athletes participating in the Asian Para Games at an event in Delhi on Wednesday? (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK's words of wisdom, charm for athletes as they leave for Asian Para Games

Move over five-star hotels, the team of upcoming film ‘Baazaar’, which deals with the stock market, went creative by launching the trailer at Bombay

Taking the bull by its horns: Innovative trailer launch for Saif, Baazaar team

The four actresses met up for respective professional collaborations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina-Neha, Kareena-Sunny catch up, but they had this thing in common

Respected filmmaker Kalpana Lajmi breathed her last on Sunday and was cremated in Mumbai on the same day. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Kalpana Lajmi: Bhatts, Shabana, other stars pay last respects to veteran

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham