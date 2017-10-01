The Asian Age | News

No uniform taxation after GST, even Pak has cheaper petrol than us: Sena slams BJP

Oct 1, 2017
The Sena leader also pointed to the incongruity of the BJP sharing power with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

Uddhav Thackeray attacked the BJP, asking it to refrain from teaching the Shiv Sena patriotism. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray launched a scathing attack on the BJP on Saturday, asking its ally to refrain from "teaching us patriotism".

"Don't teach us patriotism. The day when we need to be taught patriotism hasn't come yet," Thackeray said, addressing the annual Dussehra rally of his party at Shivaji Park in central Mumbai on Saturday night.

"An atmosphere was created that those who favour demonetisation are patriots and those who oppose it are traitors," he said, referring to the central government's decision to withdraw high-value currency notes from circulation last year.

Thackeray appealed to Shiv Sena workers to refrain from launching personal attacks on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as was seen during a recent Sena protest against inflation.

The Sena leader also pointed to the incongruity of the BJP sharing power with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

"In Kashmir, what ideological bond do you (BJP) share with the PDP? Why hasn't special status to Jammu & Kashmir been revoked?" he asked.

"We allied with the BJP for Hindutva when the word 'Hindutva' was a taboo. If they (BJP leaders) think we are of no use to them, we'll see," Thackeray said.

"Let us know what is your definition of Hindutva," he asked.

Expressing staunch opposition to Modi's pet project, Uddhav said, "Who wants the bullet train? Improve rail infrastructure first."

"This government says GST brings uniform taxation. Where is the uniformity? Even Pakistan has cheaper petrol than us," Thackeray said on high petrol and diesel prices.

