Tuesday, Sep 01, 2020 | Last Update : 02:14 PM IST

161st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

3,694,878

61,822

Recovered

2,840,040

61,968

Deaths

65,469

810

Maharashtra79254157355924583 Andhra Pradesh4347713305263969 Tamil Nadu4280413681417323 Karnataka3424232494675702 Uttar Pradesh2304141721403486 Delhi1747481556784444 West Bengal1627781309523176 Bihar136337119572694 Telangana12769795162836 Assam9880879308278 Odisha9466865323509 Gujarat91329736012962 Rajasthan76572608301012 Kerala6930445854275 Haryana5800545405634 Madhya Pradesh56864412311282 Punjab46090283571219 Jammu and Kashmir3448025594657 Jharkhand3331121025362 Chhatisgarh2455013424231 Uttarakhand1654910912219 Goa1502710909165 Puducherry119306942180 Tripura9539634183 Manipur5585371325 Himachal Pradesh5321358431 Nagaland377823968 Arunachal Pradesh355524275 Chandigarh3376164641 Meghalaya20507898 Sikkim165212253 Mizoram10115890
  India   All India  01 Sep 2020  Monsoon bonanza: India received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August
India, All India

Monsoon bonanza: India received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2020, 1:37 pm IST

The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal

Above avarage rainfall this year so far.
 Above avarage rainfall this year so far.

New Delhi: The country received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, the fourth highest amount in the last 120 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday.

 

"August has recorded 27 per cent more rainfall than normal," R K Jenamani, scientist with IMD's national weather forecasting centre, said.

"Rainfall recorded in August 2020 is the fourth highest in the last 120 years and highest in 44 years," Jenamani added.

This is also one of the rainiest months of August recorded. The August of 1926 saw 33 per cent more rainfall than normal, the highest precipitation recorded so far in the month; 1976 recorded 28.4 per cent more rainfall than normal, while the August of 1973 recorded 27.8 per cent than normal. This year saw 27 per cent rainfall.

Mahesh Palwat, vice president, Skymet Weather, said due to formation of five low pressure areas in Bay of Bengal in August, the month recorded excess rainfall.

 

A low pressure area is a cyclonic circulation. It is also the first stage of a cyclone. However, it is not necessary that every low pressure develops into a cyclonic storm.

"August saw unusually high formation of low pressure areas. Of the five, three even reached Gujarat and Rajasthan. One low pressure area intensified into a deep depression, while another developed into a well-marked low pressure area. This gave good rainfall over central and east India," Palawat said.

Several parts of the country witnessed floods last month due to incessant rainfall.

June had recorded 17 per cent more rainfall than normal while July ended with a 10 per cent rainfall deficiency.

 

The IMD had predicted that July will get rainfall that is 103 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA), which falls in the "normal" category.

In its Long Range Forecast for rainfall in the second half (August-September) of the 2020 Southwest Monsoon released last month, the IMD said August was likely to receive rainfall that is 97 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus/minus nine per cent.

"Quantitatively, the rainfall over the country as a whole during the second half of the season is likely to be 104 per cent of the LPA with an error margin of plus/minus eight per cent," it had said.

The LPA rainfall over the country for the 1961-2010 period is 88 centimetres.

 

Monsoon in the range of 96-104 per cent of the LPA is considered normal. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.

The northwest division of the IMD has a 9 per cent deficiency. It comprises Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and the Union territories of Chandigarh, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The central India division received 21 per cent more rainfall. The division comprises Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and the Union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

The south peninsula meteorological division of the IMD has received 20 per cent more rainfall than normal. The division covers Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, Karnataka and the Union territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep and Puducherry.

 

The east and northeast India division has also recorded 2 per cent more rainfall. The division comprises West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand and the northeastern states.

Tags: imd, india meteorological department (imd), monsoon in india, rainfall in india

Latest From India

HC refuses to stay JEE-Main examination. (Representative Image)

Bombay HC refuses to stay JEE-Main exam, asks flood-hit students to seek re-exam

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. (PTI)

Maharashtra extends lockdown till September 30; inter-district travel restrictions relaxed

Dr Kafeel Khan.

Allahabad High Court quashes NSA charges against Dr Kafeel Khan, orders immediate release

An Indian Air Force fighter jet carries out a sortie over Ladakh where India and China have been engaged in a standoff for four months. India claimed on Monday that it pre-empted a move by the Chinese army to occupy Indian territory at a new point in the region. (AP file photo)

India thwarts another Chinese incursion in Ladakh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham