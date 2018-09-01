The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 01, 2018 | Last Update : 08:10 AM IST

India, All India

Shivpal Yadav to contest 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP

PTI
Published : Sep 1, 2018, 6:31 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 6:37 am IST

Yadav, according to sources, also has an eye on candidates who do not get tickets in BSP and the Congress.

Shivpal Yadav (Photo: File)
 Shivpal Yadav (Photo: File)

Lucknow: Two days after announcing the formation of Samajwadi Secular Morcha (SSM), Samajwadi Party leader Shivpal Yadav, on Friday, said that his outfit would contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Mr Yadav was in Baghpat on Friday where he said that ‘neglected’ leaders of the Samajwadi Party and other like-minded smaller parties would contest the Lok Sabha elections in alliance.

Mr Yadav’s statement clearly indicated that he could get some of the 80 candidates from within the Samajwadi Party, particularly those who get left out in case of a grand alliance between SP and BSP. Mr Yadav, according to sources, also has an eye on candidates who do not get tickets in BSP and the Congress.

With the SSM making its debut in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, it is undoubtedly the Samajwadi Party that will face the pinch.

Both, Mr Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav, draw their strength from the same vote bank of Yadav and Muslims. While the SSM leader enjoys the support of the elders in both the communities, Akhilesh Yadav banks on his image as a young leader and is backed by the youth in the two communities.

Mr Yadav, according to sources, also wields greater clout in the Samajwadi party organisation that he has built up from scratch along with elder brother Mulayam Singh Yadav.

SSM leader’s announcement makes it almost clear that there is no room for rapprochement with the parent party.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav visited the party office for the second consecutive day on Friday. Earlier, he had visited the party office on Thursday to attend a prayer meeting for former MP Darshan Singh Yadav who died on Wednesday.

Mulayam Singh Yadav refused to comment on Mr Yadav’s decision to float another outfit. Interes-tingly, on both the days when Mulayam Singh Yadav visited the party office, SP president Akhilesh Yadav was not present. Akhilesh Yadav was on a tour in Uttarakhand.

 Shivpal Yadav, on the other hand, said that the SSM would work towards providing a political alternative and strengthen national unity. Further, he said that there was no personal enmity with his nephew Akhilesh Yadav.

“I am only concerned about those who have been sidelined and humiliated in the party. These are people who have given their years for building up the party and deserve a better deal”, he said.

Tags: shivpal yadav, akhilesh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

MOST POPULAR

1

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

2

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

3

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

4

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

5

Woman burns down house performing exorcism on sofa she believed the devil possessed

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham