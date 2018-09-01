The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 01, 2018 | Last Update : 11:40 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi condoles demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj

ANI
Published : Sep 1, 2018, 10:55 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 10:55 am IST

The 51-year-old seer, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society. (Photo: Twitter | @@narendramodi)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society. (Photo: Twitter | @@narendramodi)

New Delhi: Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj passed away on Saturday at Delhi's Radhapuri temple after a prolonged illness.

The 51-year-old seer, who was suffering from jaundice and other ailments, breathed his last at around 3 am. He was earlier admitted to a private medical centre in Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over his demise and said that he will always be remembered for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to the society.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society. His noble teachings will continue inspiring people. My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," the Prime Minister tweeted.

 

Born on June 26, 1967, in Dahoh district of Madhya Pradesh, the renowned Digambar Jain monk has a huge following in the Jain community. 

He was popularly known for his sermons titled 'Kadve Pravachan'. He accepted celibacy and decided to lead a life of a monk in the year 1981.

His last rites will be performed in Uttar Pradesh's Muradnagar later in the day.

Tags: pm modi, jain religious leader tarun maharaj, death of jain leader
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Shahid and Mira are enjoying few days before second child enters family, here’s proof

2

Abhishek has proved himself as actor; brave to pause, reflect and return: Taapsee

3

Lonely dolphin learns to speak porpoise to talk to local animals

4

Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price and other details leaked

5

After SRK, Salman keen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan reacts

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

The festival features a night procession of Kandyan dancers, fire twirlers, traditional musicians, acrobatic fire performers and elephants, gathering thousands of tourists and spectators from around the island. (Photo: AFP)

Thousands attend the Esala Perahera festival in Sri Lanka

From a rare baby snow leopard playing with its mum, to zookeeper feeding giraffes, here a animlas who were in news. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham