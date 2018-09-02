Cow attacks BJP MP Liadhar Vaghela, admitted in ICU with rib, head injuries

BJP's Lok Sabha MP Liladhar Vaghela was injured after a stray cow attacked him outside his residence.

83-year-old Gujarat MP Liladhar Vaghela was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

Mumbai: BJP's Lok Sabha MP Liladhar Vaghela was injured after a stray cow attacked him outside his residence on Thursday evening.

He was admitted to the ICU with broken ribs after being attacked by the cow.

According to reports, the 83-year-old MP from Patan, Gujarat, was out for a walk when a stray cow attacked him outside his residence in Sector 21, Gandhinagar.

The octogenarian MP was rushed to the Apollo Hospital by passers-by and admitted to the ICU after initial examination.

Doctors said that he has sustained injuries to his ribs and head.

Prior to being elected to the Lok Sabha, Vaghela was a cabinet minister in Gujarat.

According to local media, the senior politician has sustained two fractures and clotting in the head. After the accident, the doctors have kept him in the ICU as his condition is quite critical.