Another girl from Bihar's Aasra Shelter Home dies in hospital

Published : Sep 1, 2018, 8:45 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2018, 9:02 am IST

This comes after the Patna police on Thursday confirmed that two women from the shelter home managed to run away despite tight security.

 The 27-year-old girl reportedly died following a complaint of weakness. (Representational image)

Patna: One more girl from the Aasra Shelter Home passed away during treatment at Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH) on Friday.

The 27-year-old girl reportedly died following a complaint of weakness.

This comes after the Patna police on Thursday confirmed that two women from the shelter home in Bihar's Rajeev Nagar managed to run away despite tight security. The two women, named Mira Kumari (30) and Anita Kumar (35) reportedly ran away from the shelter home on Wednesday night.

The shelter home came into news earlier last month, when two girls staying there were brought dead to PMCH. The Bihar police had detained the shelter home's secretary and treasurer in connection with the two deaths and sent them to three-day police custody. 

