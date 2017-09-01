The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 06:48 AM IST

India, All India

Want black paper on demonetisation, says Sitaram Yechury

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 1:42 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 6:40 am IST

Yechury said that Modi was responsible for the “misery” of the people due to demonetisation.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: PTI)
 CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Taking on the government full throttle over demonetisation, the CPI(M) on Thursday said that the entire exercise was carried out to turn illegitimate wealth into white money.

“The RBI figures released on Wednesday confirms all we have been saying. Since the Prime Minister keeps talking about black money, we demand that he come out with a black paper on demonetisations,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

He quoted figures from the RBI report to say that at least Rs 15.28 lakh crore out of Rs 15.44 lakh demonetised money came back into the financial system. “More than 100 percent of demonetised currency is coming back after Bhutanese, Nepalese and cooperative banks currency have been taken in. This shows it is a successful money laundering scheme,” added Mr Yechury. Claiming that demonetisation was the biggest scam of independent India, he stated that BJP members were known to have made bulk deposits of massive amounts just before demonetisation was announced in West Bengal. Mr Yechury said that Mr Modi was responsible for the “misery” of the people due to demonetisation, and added that more than 100 people died in queues, trying to get their own hard-earned money due to the announcement. “Who is responsible? Why there is no compensation? Is there an FIR?”

He also said there was no mention of digitisation on November 8, 2016, announcement but as the economy crashed, the government went out of its way to help “certain selected private companies: under the mask of digitisation. “Instead of steadying a sliding economy, demonetisation pushed it further down a dangerous spiral.

As per old series, this would be around 3.5 per cent GDP growth, worst in a few decades. This is when crude prices are so low,” he said.

Tags: demonetisation, sitaram yechury, digitisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham