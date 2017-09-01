The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 05:16 AM IST

India, All India

Marital cases’ video testimony: Supreme Court plans review

THE ASIAN AGE. | J VENKATESAN
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 1:04 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 5:13 am IST

The principal thrust of the law in family matters is to try reconciliation before processing disputes in the legal framework.

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court will take a call on whether in matrimonial disputes, the evidence of the parties could be recorded through video-conferencing and whether it would affect confidentiality.

A bench of Justices Kurian Joseph and R. Banumathi disagreed with an earlier decision permitting evidence via video-conferencing and referred the matter to Chief Justice Dipak Misra to set up a large bench to decide this important issue.

A two-judge bench in the Krishna Veni Nagam case had directed that in matrimonial or custody matters or in proceedings between parties to a marriage or arising out of disputes between the parties to a marriage, wherever the defendants/respondents are outside the court’s jurisdiction, evidence could be recorded through video-conferencing.

Disagreeing with this, the bench raised the question of the extent to which confidentiality would be safeguarded and protected in video-conferencing, more so when efforts are made by counsellors, welfare experts or the court itself for reconciliation, restitution of conjugal rights or dissolution of marriage, ascertainment of the wishes of a child in custody matters, saying this was a serious issue to be considered.

The judges said it would certainly be difficult in video-conferencing, if not impossible, to keep confidentiality. It must also be noted that footage in video-conferencing becomes a part of the record, whereas the reconciliatory efforts made otherwise are not meant to be a part of the record.

The principal thrust of the law in family matters is to try reconciliation before processing disputes in the legal framework. These aspects were not brought before the bench which had decided the dispute earlier, the court said. “We are of the view that the directions issued by this court in the Krishna Veni Nagam case need reconsideration on the aspect of video-conferencing in matrimonial disputes. We are of the view that the matter requires consideration by a larger bench,” the judges said.

Tags: supreme court, marital cases, video-conferencing
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

2

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

3

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

4

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

5

Improve eyesight naturally with these simple tips

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham