2 dead as cars fall into canal after garbage dump caves in at Delhi landfill site

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST
Four to five vehicles were trapped in debris; rescue operations are still underway.
New Delhi: Two people died after a garbage dump caved in at a landfill site in east Delhi's Ghazipur.
Five people have been rescued so far, police said.
"Two bodies have been recovered, five persons rescued," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mayur Vihar) Ajay Arora told ANI.
Four to five vehicles fell into Kondli canal after a garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site on Friday.
Rescue operations underway.
Further details are awaited