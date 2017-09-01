The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 05:25 PM IST

India, All India

2 dead as cars fall into canal after garbage dump caves in at Delhi landfill site

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 5:23 pm IST

Four to five vehicles were trapped in debris; rescue operations are still underway.

Four to five vehicles fell into Kondli canal after a garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site on Friday. (Photos: Twitter | ANI)
 Four to five vehicles fell into Kondli canal after a garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site on Friday. (Photos: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Two people died after a garbage dump caved in at a landfill site in east Delhi's Ghazipur.

Five people have been rescued so far, police said.

"Two bodies have been recovered, five persons rescued," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mayur Vihar) Ajay Arora told ANI.

Four to five vehicles fell into Kondli canal after a garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site on Friday.

Rescue operations underway.

Further details are awaited

Tags: rescue operations, kondli canal, vehicles fall into canal, people dead
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Thieves get caught when they try robbing a pub packed with cops

2

Man eats too much at all you can eat buffet, gets thrown out

3

IFA 2017 Day 2: The day of smartphones and smart speakers

4

Why thick waist could lead to cancer

5

Apple sends press invites for launch event, may announce the iPhone 8

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham