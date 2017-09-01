2 dead as cars fall into canal after garbage dump caves in at Delhi landfill site

Four to five vehicles were trapped in debris; rescue operations are still underway.

Four to five vehicles fell into Kondli canal after a garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site on Friday. (Photos: Twitter | ANI)

New Delhi: Two people died after a garbage dump caved in at a landfill site in east Delhi's Ghazipur.

Five people have been rescued so far, police said.

"Two bodies have been recovered, five persons rescued," Sub-Divisional Magistrate (Mayur Vihar) Ajay Arora told ANI.

Four to five vehicles fell into Kondli canal after a garbage dump caved in at Ghazipur landfill site on Friday.

Rescue operations underway.

Further details are awaited