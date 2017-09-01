CBI files chargesheet against ex-IAF Chief SP Tyagi in AgustaWestland case

9 other people, including Tyagi's cousin, were named in the chargesheet file by a Delhi court.

CBI on Friday filed in a Delhi court a chargesheet against former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief S P Tyagi and nine others in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday filed in a Delhi court a chargesheet against former Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief S P Tyagi and nine others in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper case.

The chargesheet filed before Special CBI Judge Arvind Kumar also named the others including Tyagi's cousin Sanjeev alias Julie and advocate Gautam Khaitan in the Rs 450 crore chopper deal bribery case.

CBI had alleged that Khaitan was the "brain" behind how the bribe money reached India and several firms, through which the money travelled, came into existence and that Sanjeev was known to alleged European middleman Carlo Gerosa.

71-year old Tyagi, who had retired in 2007, his cousin Sanjeev and Khaitan were arrested on December 9 by the investigating agency in connection with the case.

The accused are currently on bail.