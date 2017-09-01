The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Sep 01, 2017 | Last Update : 09:50 AM IST

India, All India

Building collapse in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar kills 32, injures 15

ANI
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 8:35 am IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 8:35 am IST

Clearance for the redevelopment of the building was given long back. It was supposed to be vacated and demolished.

The Chief Minister has directed the BMC Commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured persons. (Photo: PTI)
 The Chief Minister has directed the BMC Commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured persons. (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: A total of 47 people have been rescued in the Bhendi Bazaar building collapse in Mumbai. Till now 32 people have lost their lives, while 15 have been injured.

Earlier at Thursday midnight 10 fire engines and quick response team , two rescue vans, one house collapse van, ambulances, about 70 fire personnel, one National Disaster Response Force ( NDRF) team, two pock lane, six JCB and 16 dumpers were working for rescue operations.

The three-storey Husaini building collapsed in Mumbai's Bhendi Bazaar area on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for the kin of those who died in Bhendi Bazaar building collapse.

Taking stock of the situation the Chief Minister also assured that action would be taken in case of any negligence in the incident.

The Chief Minister visited the accident spot and also ordered a detailed enquiry into the matter.

"Action will be taken in case of any negligence. I am personally monitoring the situation," Fadnavis told the media here.

The Chief Minister also directed the Bombay Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner to focus on immediate medical assistance to the injured persons.

The injured people have been admitted to the J. J. hospital for the medical treatment.

Tags: mumbai building collapse, bhendi bazaar building collapse, mumbai building collapse death, husaini building
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Apple sends press invites for launch event, may announce the iPhone 8

2

On Princess Diana's 20th death anniversary, a look back on her last day

3

Largest asteroid in a century to whiz by Earth on Sept 1

4

I used to cry all night, faced mental, emotional trauma: Kangana on controversy with Hrithik

5

PSLV-C39 carrying IRNSS-1H navigation satellite to launch today

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

It has been 20 years since the death of Princess Diana in a car crash in Paris and the outpouring of grief that followed the death of the “people’s princess

A controversial life that ended in a tragedy, Princess Diana's journey in pictures

At the annual

Spain's annual tomato fight festival is utter mayhem

The Notting Hill Carnival is an annual event that has taken place in London since 1966 and is led by the West Indian community. It is the one of the largest street festivals of its kind and in 2006, the UK public voted it onto the list of icons of England (Photo: AP)

Notting Hill celebrates decades old festival of unity

Maya Vorderstrasse uses humour to share the true experience of pregnancy. (Photo: Instagram / mayavorderstrasse)

Woman's photo series shows what it is really like to be pregnant

Since fourteen years the city of Gotha changes completely into a baroque city in order to celebrate the Baroque Festival around the Friedenstein Castle from the 17th century. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds in grand constumes celebrate Germany's Baroque festival

Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival is an annual military music held in Moscow with 40 countries participating. (Photo: AP)

Military bands come together for musical spectacle at Russian music festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham