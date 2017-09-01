The Asian Age | News

Bombay HC seeks report from BMC on Dr Amrapurkar’s death

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 1, 2017, 5:37 pm IST
Updated : Sep 1, 2017, 5:48 pm IST

Bombay High Court on Friday issued notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation and other respondents and asked them to reply within two weeks over renowned gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar’s tragic death after falling into an open manhole on August 29. (Photo: PTI)
Mumbai: Bombay High Court on Friday issued notice to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and other respondents and asked them to reply within two weeks over renowned gastroenterologist Dr Deepak Amrapurkar’s tragic death after falling into an open manhole on August 29.

Meanwhile, BMC commissioner ordered a one-member inquiry committee to investigate into the matter and submit its report in 15 days.

Dr Deepak Amrapurkar, who was suspected to have fallen into an open manhole during the Mumbai deluge on Tuesday, was found dead as his body washed ashore at Worli on Thursday.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) Mumbai Chapter has passed a resolution that it would file a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the matter of tragic death of Dr Deepak Amrapurkar.

The IMA also held BMC responsible for the death of Dr Amrapurkar.

"The entire doctor community across India is quite upset over such a careless and negligent incident. There must be safety measures in place as and when any manhole is opened," the Board said, in a letter to the Municipal Commissioner.

A gastroenterologist by profession, Dr Amarapurkar was missing since Tuesday, after he abandoned his car and decided to walk to his home in Elphinstone Road railway station.

He was carrying an umbrella with him, which was later found near the manhole.

The police had registered a missing person’s complaint, and the fire brigade had launched a search operation to trace him.

