COVID-19 pandemic: India crosses 17-lakh cases mark after record surge in a single day

Recoveries, meanwhile, are all set to cross the 11-lakh mark

India's COVID-19 tally has breached the 17-lakh mark. As per the COVID-19 India tracker at 12 pm, India has 17,01,307 cases of coronavirus. The unwanted milestone was reached on a day when India recorded an unprecedented single-day increase of 57,118 cases. The recoveries, meanwhile, stood at 10,96,893, according to the COVID-19 data tracker.

The death toll due to COVID-19 climbed to 36,583 with 764 people succumbing to the disease on Saturday, the COVID-19 India tracker at 12 pm showed. At present, there are 5,67,405 active cases in the country.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients was recorded at 64.47 per cent, while the fatality rate further dropped to 2.15 per cent, the COVID-19 India tracker stated.

Notably, COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 50,000 for the third consecutive day.

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,93,58,659 samples have been tested up to July 31 with 5, 25,689 being tested on Friday.

Of the new 764 deaths reported on Saturday, 265 are from Maharashtra, 97 from Tamil Nadu, 84 from Karnataka, 68 from Andhra Pradesh, 45 from West Bengal, 43 from Uttar Pradesh, 27 from Delhi, 23 from Gujarat, 16 from Punjab, 14 each from Bihar and Telangana, 12 from Jammu and Kashmir and 11 from Rajasthan.

Ten fatalities have been reported from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Odisha, four each from Assam, Haryana and Uttarakhand, three each from Goa, Jharkhand, Kerala, two from Chhattisgarh while Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chandigarh, Manipur and Puducherry recorded one fatality each.