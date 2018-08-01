The Asian Age | News

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, All India

Those left out can vote if their name on voter's list: Chief Election Commissioner

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 12:14 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 12:15 pm IST

'The Election Commission will publish a voter list in January and will not wait for the final NRC,' CEC OP Rawat said.

A final draft of a list of citizens in Assam was released on Monday, leaving some 4 million people on edge to prove their Indian nationality. (Photo: File | Representational)
 A final draft of a list of citizens in Assam was released on Monday, leaving some 4 million people on edge to prove their Indian nationality. (Photo: File | Representational)

New Delhi: With political parties disrupting parliament and Opposition blaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government in the Centre over the fiasco surrounding the Assam National Register of Citizen or NRC draft list, the Chief Election Commissioner of India today assured that those left out of it “need not worry” for now.

Talking to NDTV, Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat said people who have been left out can vote if their name is on the electoral rolls.

The new list NRC excluded 4 million people from Assam in a drive against illegal immigrants from Bangladesh. The ruling BJP has been accused of targeting these people for “vote bank politics”.

“Those left out of the Assam citizen's list can vote if their names are in the voter's list. The Election Commission will publish a voter list in January and will not wait for the final NRC," CEC OP Rawat told NDTV.

Political blame games have begun soon after the list was released on Monday. With the Assam NRC draft list, opposition has got more teeth to hit out at the Centre ahead of a number of state polls and 2019 general elections.

Condemning the statement of the West Bengal Chief Minister, Assam Congress chief Ripun Bora said Mamata Banerjee as the CM should not provoke for a civil war. “It will have no impact on Assam as it is absolutely peaceful there,” Bora added.

Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday warned against "civil war and bloodbath" surrounding the draft list.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also condemned Mamata Banerjee's statement and said, "It is the duty of the CM to maintain law and order in the state and not incite violence. Her remark on civil war is condemnable."

