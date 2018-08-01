Opposition hollowness exposed, says PM Narendra Modi

Taking jibe at Congress on no-trust vote, Modi ‘thanked’ party for exposing themselves.

New Delhi: In the first Parliamentary party meeting of the BJP in the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday took a jibe at the Congress over the no-confidence motion against his government, which got rejected in the Lok Sabha on July 20. The prime minister said he was “thankful” to the Opposition party as it allowed him to expose their hollowness. The prime minister, who was felicitated by the parliamentary party for the no-trust motion win, said that members of the BJP and its allies should be felicitated for the win.

Parliamentary affairs minister Ananth Kumar, who briefed the media after the meeting, said the prime minister said the motion brought by the Opposition parties underscored its political immaturity and lack of understanding and substance.

The Parliamentary party, which was also attended by BJP president Amit Shah, party veteran L K Advani and senior leaders, including Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Sushma Swaraj, felicitated the PM.

Taking a dig at the Congress, which had brought in a no-confidence motion of its own before the Speaker decided to take up the TDP's motion as it was the first to be listed, Mr Modi said no mature political party would have made such a mistake. Now to cover up for this, it is raising irrelevant issues, he said, apparently referring to the Congress' attack on the government over the Rafale deal.

Targeting Opposition parties, Mr Shah said such a motion is brought when a government loses its majority or there is unrest in the country, but there was no reason for it to sponsor such a move, which was comprehensively defeated with 326 members voting against it and only 126 supporting.

Ms Swaraj made a reference to the wide margin to attack the opposition, while Mr Gadkari said it was spreading confusion over a host of issues among the masses and it lacked a real agenda. The prime minister also praised Union home minister Rajnath Singh's speech on the motion and asked party members to take it to the masses.