The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 12:17 PM IST

India, All India

MP: Couple tortured, forced to drink urine for marrying against family's wishes

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 12:01 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 12:00 pm IST

The boy was thrashed badly and girl was also beaten up by her father and uncles and her head was tonsured as punishment.

Before setting the couple free, they were told that the torture was the punishment for the girl and her husband for marrying against the wishes of the girl’s parents.  (Photo: File | Representational)
 Before setting the couple free, they were told that the torture was the punishment for the girl and her husband for marrying against the wishes of the girl’s parents.  (Photo: File | Representational)

Bhopal: Marrying her love against family’s wishes became a nightmare for a girl and her husband in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Alirajpur district. 

On July 25, the young couple Ramesh alias Hitesh (21) and Nankibai (19) were tortured beyond imagination in Hardaspur village under Ambua police station area.

According to a report, the couple was abducted at gunpoint from the girl’s uncle house at around 4 am. The boy was tied to a pole and thrashed badly outside the girl’s house. The girl was also beaten up by her father and uncles and her head was tonsured as punishment before she was stripped partially. 

The couple was forced to drink urine by the accused. Before setting the couple free, they were told that the torture was the punishment for the girl and her husband for marrying against the wishes of the girl’s parents. 

Vikas Kapis, Ambua police station in-charge on Tuesday said, “A case has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 454 and 354 of IPC against six men, including the girl’s father and uncles following a complaint by the young couple. Two of the accused have been arrested.” 

The couple had eloped two and half months back and got married. Both of them were brought before tribal panchayat which slapped Rs 70,000 vadhu-mulya (penalty on Ramesh’s family). Despite, Ramesh’s kin paid the penalty; the girl’s family didn’t accept the marriage. 

Tags: couple tortured, couple forced to drink urine, indian penal code, moral policing
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

2

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

3

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

4

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

5

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

The team of ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ unveiled the trailer of the comedy in Mumbai on Wendesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

‘Happys’ Sonakshi, Diana and team gear up to take you on a fun-filled ride

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham