MP: Couple tortured, forced to drink urine for marrying against family's wishes

The boy was thrashed badly and girl was also beaten up by her father and uncles and her head was tonsured as punishment.

Before setting the couple free, they were told that the torture was the punishment for the girl and her husband for marrying against the wishes of the girl’s parents. (Photo: File | Representational)

Bhopal: Marrying her love against family’s wishes became a nightmare for a girl and her husband in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal-dominated Alirajpur district.

On July 25, the young couple Ramesh alias Hitesh (21) and Nankibai (19) were tortured beyond imagination in Hardaspur village under Ambua police station area.

According to a report, the couple was abducted at gunpoint from the girl’s uncle house at around 4 am. The boy was tied to a pole and thrashed badly outside the girl’s house. The girl was also beaten up by her father and uncles and her head was tonsured as punishment before she was stripped partially.

The couple was forced to drink urine by the accused. Before setting the couple free, they were told that the torture was the punishment for the girl and her husband for marrying against the wishes of the girl’s parents.

Vikas Kapis, Ambua police station in-charge on Tuesday said, “A case has been registered under Sections 147, 148, 454 and 354 of IPC against six men, including the girl’s father and uncles following a complaint by the young couple. Two of the accused have been arrested.”

The couple had eloped two and half months back and got married. Both of them were brought before tribal panchayat which slapped Rs 70,000 vadhu-mulya (penalty on Ramesh’s family). Despite, Ramesh’s kin paid the penalty; the girl’s family didn’t accept the marriage.