

Madhya Pradesh rape convict runs away from court after hearing verdict

PTI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 3:49 pm IST
28-year-old Vijay Solanki, who was out on bail, ran out of courtroom as soon as he heard the verdict, sentencing him to ten years in jail.

Soon after the verdict was read out, the convict ran away. Security officials failed to catch him. (Photo: PTI | Representational)
 

Barwani: In an embarrassment for security officials in Madhya Pradesh's Barwani District, a man convicted of rape escaped from the courtroom soon after his sentencing. The judge found him guilty of rape of a minor and sentenced him to ten years in prison and a penalty of Rs 7,000.

Soon after the verdict was read out, the convict ran away. Security officials failed to catch him.

The incident happened at a local court in Barwani district last evening, official said, according to news agency PTI.

28-year-old Vijay Solanki, who was out on bail, ran out of the courtroom as soon as he heard the verdict, sentencing him to ten years in jail. When attempts to catch him failed, a court employee registered a complaint with the police, station in-charge Rajesh Yadav said.

A search has been ordered to find and arrest Vijay Solanki.

According to the police officer, Solanki had been booked by Rajpur police station in the district for raping a minor in 2015.

