INX Media case: Delhi HC extends interim protection of P Chidamabaram till Sep 28

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram till September 28, in connection with the INX Media Case.

An anticipatory bail plea was filed by Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chidambaram and his son, Karti, have been under the scanner of the CBI and ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife, Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

In February, Karti was arrested for his alleged role in the case. The Delhi High Court, however, granted him bail in March.

Karti allegedly took service charges for facilitating the clearance granted to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore.

The father-son duo is also being probed for their alleged involvement in the Aircel-Maxis case, pertaining to an FIPB clearance granted to M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for an investment in Aircel.