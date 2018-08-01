The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Aug 01, 2018 | Last Update : 02:24 PM IST

India, All India

INX Media case: Delhi HC extends interim protection of P Chidamabaram till Sep 28

ANI
Published : Aug 1, 2018, 12:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 1, 2018, 12:27 pm IST

An anticipatory bail plea was filed by Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest by the CBI and Enforcement Directorate.

The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (Photo: File)
 The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday extended the interim protection from arrest given to former finance minister P Chidambaram till September 28, in connection with the INX Media Case.

An anticipatory bail plea was filed by Chidambaram seeking protection from arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Chidambaram and his son, Karti, have been under the scanner of the CBI and ED in connection with the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance granted to INX Media, a venture promoted by former media baron Peter Mukerjea and his wife, Indrani Mukerjea.

The alleged irregularities took place in 2007 when Chidambaram was the finance minister under the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

In February, Karti was arrested for his alleged role in the case. The Delhi High Court, however, granted him bail in March.

Karti allegedly took service charges for facilitating the clearance granted to INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore.

The father-son duo is also being probed for their alleged involvement in the Aircel-Maxis case, pertaining to an FIPB clearance granted to M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for an investment in Aircel.

Tags: delhi high court, p chidambaram, karti chidamabram, inx media case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

SRK says hello Suhana Khan after she comes in spotlight, KJo thanks her

2

Australian woman marries herself in beach ceremony after break-up

3

Bharat: Salman had ‘taunted’ Peecee, but has something special to say about Katrina

4

Horrified shopper finds rotting carcass of baby crow in Aldi salad

5

‘I'd be a fool to make biopic on myself’: No Sanju-like venture for Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

Salman Khan and Juhi Chawla in a still from 'Deewana Mastana'.

Salman Khan really wanted to marry Juhi Chawla at one time, but then this happened

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwaya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Celebrities from various fields attended a screening of the short film ‘Chalo Jeete Hain’ in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Kangana, biggies from other fields watch film based on Modi's life

Bollywood celebrities indulged in promotional activities for their films in Mumbai on Friday and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

As their ventures’ release dates near, Akshay, Taapsee, DQ, others on duty

In an eventful day, the trailer of upcoming horror-comedy film 'Stree' was unveiled in a quirky manner.

Of saree and cake: Stree trailer unveils with Shraddha and Rajkummar

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham